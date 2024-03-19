Former US President Barack Obama made an “informal courtesy drop-in" to UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street on Tuesday, March 18. Following his visit, people started speculating about their hour-long meeting.

Obama and Sunak are believed to have met for the first time. This is also Obama’s first visit to Downing Street after his second term as the President ended in 2017.

“He was making an informal courtesy drop-in as part of his trip to London, where he is conducting work of the Obama Foundation," PTI quoted a Downing Street spokesperson.

“I think President Obama’s team made contact, and obviously, the prime minister was very happy to meet with him and discuss the work of the Obama Foundation," the spokesperson added.

There are speculations that the agenda of Obama’s meeting with Sunak could have included Vladimir Putin’s re-election. The Russian President earlier won yet another term without having to face any significant rivalry. On the other hand, it is assumed that the former US President might have also discussed the Ukraine situation.

