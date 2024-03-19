Why was Barack Obama in London to meet Rishi Sunak? To find Kate Middleton, netizens joke
Former US President Obama visited UK Prime Minister Sunak at 10 Downing Street in London, sparking speculation about their hour-long meeting
Former US President Barack Obama made an “informal courtesy drop-in" to UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street on Tuesday, March 18. Following his visit, people started speculating about their hour-long meeting.
Netizens are now joking that Obama was in London to find out the whereabouts of Kate Middleton.
“Former President Obama has been dispatched to Downing Street in England to help lead the search for Kate Middleton," posted one user on X (formerly Twitter).
Also Read: William-Kate Middleton relationship on the rocks? Her senior staffers haven’t seen her since surgery
“From yesterday rumours are circulating about Prince Charles and Kate Middleton. Meanwhile, Obama meet with Rishi Sunak. News channels are standby for Royal Announcement. Things seems fishy," wrote another.
“Only Obama can find Kate," quipped one user. “Obama, announcing from London that they have located and eliminated Kate Middleton," posted another.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!