Why was Barack Obama in London to meet Rishi Sunak? To find Kate Middleton, netizens joke

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Former US President Obama visited UK Prime Minister Sunak at 10 Downing Street in London, sparking speculation about their hour-long meeting

Former US President Barack Obama waves as as he arrives outside 10 Downing Street in central London, on March 18, 2024, ahead of his meeting with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) (Adrian DENNIS / AFP)Premium
Former US President Barack Obama waves as as he arrives outside 10 Downing Street in central London, on March 18, 2024, ahead of his meeting with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) (Adrian DENNIS / AFP)

Former US President Barack Obama made an “informal courtesy drop-in" to UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street on Tuesday, March 18. Following his visit, people started speculating about their hour-long meeting.

Obama and Sunak are believed to have met for the first time. This is also Obama’s first visit to Downing Street after his second term as the President ended in 2017.

Also Read: Kate Middleton spotted shopping with Prince William as wild conspiracy theories do rounds on social media

“He was making an informal courtesy drop-in as part of his trip to London, where he is conducting work of the Obama Foundation," PTI quoted a Downing Street spokesperson.

“I think President Obama’s team made contact, and obviously, the prime minister was very happy to meet with him and discuss the work of the Obama Foundation," the spokesperson added.

Also Read: Kate Middleton health crisis: Princess Diana’s brother ‘worried about truth’ amid wild conspiracy theories

There are speculations that the agenda of Obama’s meeting with Sunak could have included Vladimir Putin’s re-election. The Russian President earlier won yet another term without having to face any significant rivalry. On the other hand, it is assumed that the former US President might have also discussed the Ukraine situation.

Theories around Kate Middleton

Obama’s London visit coincides with wild conspiracy theories about Kate Middleton on social media. The Princess of Wales hasn’t made any public appearances since her abdominal surgery in January. People find this odd since she was quick to pose outside the hospital hours after giving birth.

Netizens are now joking that Obama was in London to find out the whereabouts of Kate Middleton.

“Former President Obama has been dispatched to Downing Street in England to help lead the search for Kate Middleton," posted one user on X (formerly Twitter).

Also Read: William-Kate Middleton relationship on the rocks? Her senior staffers haven’t seen her since surgery

“From yesterday rumours are circulating about Prince Charles and Kate Middleton. Meanwhile, Obama meet with Rishi Sunak. News channels are standby for Royal Announcement. Things seems fishy," wrote another.

“Only Obama can find Kate," quipped one user. “Obama, announcing from London that they have located and eliminated Kate Middleton," posted another.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Published: 19 Mar 2024, 09:11 AM IST
