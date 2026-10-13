Why was Canadian actor William Shatner’s kidney stone auctioned for ₹71.30 lakh?

Canadian actor William Shatner has recalled how the discovery of a kidney stone unexpectedly turned into an opportunity to help a family in need. In 2006, the Star Trek actor revealed that a Canadian gambling company had approached him to auction his kidney stone, with the proceeds going towards charity.

Shatner shared the experience on the podcast Dropping Names with Brent and Jonny*. The Hollywood actor said he was starring in the legal drama Boston Legal at the time.

“I have a kidney stone, and the guy takes it out; here it is, a little black pellet. Thank God it's gone,” he said.

According to Shatner, the gambling company approached him with an unusual proposal: it wanted to buy his kidney stone. He explained that the company faced legal restrictions on conventional advertising and was looking for an unconventional way to generate publicity.

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Astonished by the request, Shatner contacted his doctor to check whether the kidney stone had been kept. Fortunately, the doctor had retained it.

“So, they said to me on the phone, ‘We'll buy your kidney stone.’ And I thought, ‘A bloody kidney stone? It's been thrown away a week ago,’” Shatner recalled.

He added that the unusual item was eventually sold at auction for $75,000 (approximately ₹71.30 lakh)

How the money helped a family in Louisiana The auction also supported a charitable cause. Shatner said the $75,000 raised from the sale was combined with another $25,000 contributed by the cast of Boston Legal, taking the total to $100,000 ( ₹95.07 lakh).

The money went to Habitat for Humanity, a non-profit organisation that helps people build and improve their homes. According to Shatner, the funds helped provide a home in Louisiana for a family of five.

“Bought a house with ... Habitat for Humanity,” he said, recalling the outcome of the initiative. “A home in Louisiana and a family of five, last time I checked, was living in that house.”

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Shatner added that the proceeds from the auction, along with the contribution from his co-stars, helped make the home possible.

The incident became an unusual example of celebrity fundraising, turning an item that would normally be discarded into a significant contribution towards a charitable cause.

A memorable chapter from his time on Boston Legal Shatner starred in Boston Legal from 2004 to 2008, playing lawyer Denny Crane alongside James Spader, who portrayed Alan Shore. The series also featured actors such as Lake Bell and Julie Bowen.

The kidney stone auction took place while Shatner was working on the show. The cast's additional contribution helped turn the initiative into a collective effort to support a family in need.