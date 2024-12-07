Days after reports claimed that Kate Middleton is having a ‘tense relationship’ with Queen Camilla, the royal lady was absent from the Princess of Wales carol services held on Friday, December 6. Prince William and his three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis attended the program. But King Charles and Queen Camilla were nowhere to be found.

Kate Middleton carol service Kate Middleton hosted her annual “Together at Christmas” carol service for the fourth year in a row on Friday, December 6. She showed up for the public event after days of speculations about whether she would host the carol service or not. The program was held at Westminster Abbey on Friday, December 6.

“This year’s service provides a moment to reflect upon the importance of love and empathy, and how much we need each other, especially in the most difficult times of our lives. The service will shine a light on individuals from all over the UK who have shown love, kindness, and empathy towards others in their communities,” Kensington Palace said in a statement.

King Charles and Queen Camilla's absence King Charles and Queen Camilla didn't attend the program. Interestingly, no official statement was released regarding their absence. One of the Royal experts told People that King Charles was not present at the function because he didn't want to steal the spotlight from Kate Middleton by attending the program, reported Cosmopolitan.

Why didn't Queen Camilla attend the program? Another expert hinted that Queen Camilla's absence from the Christmas program can be explained by her health condition. The Royal lady is recovering from her pneumonia.

However, another source revealed that Queen Camilla's absence from Kate's Christmas program could be the result of her insecurity as she would require to pass her royal duties to the Princess of Wales in the coming years.