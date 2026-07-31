Why was Raghav Chadha silent on student protest? BJP MP’s justification fails to impress social media; memes galore

During the CJP protest in Jantar Mantar, social media was looking for Raghav Chadha. After all, he was known as a voice for Gen Z issues like samosa prices and mobile recharges. However, Chadha was neither seen nor heard. The AAP-turned-BJP leader has now responded to the criticism.

“When I was in the Opposition, questions were my weapon. Today, I sit on the treasury benches. Now, finding solutions is my responsibility,” Raghav Chadha wrote.

“Therefore, I made a promise to myself that I would speak on this issue in Parliament only when the system was actually being fixed. Because I wasn’t looking for headlines. I was looking for results,” Chadha wrote while sharing a video of his speech in the Rajya Sabha on 30 July.

In the Rajya Sabha speech, the Punjab MP said during the debate on the anti-paper leak bill, “I made a promise to myself that I would speak on this issue only on the day we were actually solving the problem and bringing a real solution, when the system was being fixed. Today is that historic day when the system is getting fixed.”

“The reforms that the government has brought before this House today are so important because they will make the system stronger, make question papers more secure, make examinations fairer and ensure that merit is respected,” he added.

“The exam mafia will be behind bars. The government will stand guard. Action will be decisive. Students will win, and the mafia will lose,” Raghav Chadha said.

Social Media Reaction Raghav Chadha’s defence, however, did not impress many on social media. Numerous users, who already seem unimpressed over Chadha joining the BJP, are now slamming him over his take on the student protest. Some even used memes to express themselves.

“If I can coin a term for you, that would be integrity bankruptcy. You are a shame to the youth of this country, Raghav. Live with that truth for the rest of your life,” wrote one of them.

“A huge chunk of your followers supported you because you stood against the BJP, backed students, and criticised its policies. Joining the very party you fought against and leaving those students when they needed you most feels like a total betrayal of everything you stood for,” wrote another user.

One user asked in dry humour, “Are you fooling yourself or fooling the people?”