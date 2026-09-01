Why Zomato banned analogue paneer? What it is and how it harms even your healthy body | Explained

A paneer dish ordered at a restaurant usually comes with one simple expectation: the soft white cubes are made from milk. But that may not always be the case.

Zomato has asked restaurants on its platform to stop using analogue dairy products, directing them to replace such products with natural dairy or remove the affected dishes from their menus.

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The platform has also asked restaurant partners to check supplier labels and ingredient declarations, raising questions about what customers are actually being served.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is analogue paneer and how is it made? ⌵ Analogue paneer is a dairy-like product that mimics traditional paneer in appearance and texture, but replaces some or all milk components with non-dairy ingredients like vegetable oils, plant proteins, and emulsifiers. 2 Why did Zomato ban analogue paneer and other analogue dairy products? ⌵ Zomato banned analogue dairy products to ensure customers receive food accurately represented as natural dairy, safeguarding health and supporting transparency in food labeling. 3 What are the health implications of consuming analogue paneer? ⌵ Consuming analogue paneer is not necessarily unsafe; however, its nutritional profile may differ from traditional paneer, and the concern lies in potential misrepresentation to consumers. 4 How can consumers identify analogue paneer in restaurant menus? ⌵ Consumers can identify analogue paneer by checking ingredient lists for non-dairy components like vegetable fats and starches, as reliance on appearance alone can be misleading. 5 Should restaurants switch to traditional paneer due to Zomato's policy? ⌵ Yes, restaurants are required to replace analogue paneer with natural dairy products or remove affected dishes from their menus to comply with Zomato's zero-tolerance policy.

But what exactly is analogue paneer? Is it the same as the "fake paneer" often discussed online? And does eating it mean consuming something unhealthy?

So, what is analogue paneer? Analogue paneer is made to resemble traditional paneer in appearance and texture, but some or all of its milk components may be replaced with non-dairy ingredients.

Depending on the formulation, these may include vegetable oils or fats, starches, plant proteins, emulsifiers and stabilisers. The exact ingredients can vary between products.

In other words, two cubes of paneer can look almost identical on a plate while being made quite differently.

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That is also why simply calling analogue paneer "fake paneer" can be misleading. An analogue product is not automatically an adulterated product. What matters is what it contains, whether it meets applicable food-safety requirements and whether consumers are clearly informed about it.

Why has Zomato taken this step? Zomato's decision is primarily about what restaurants tell customers about the food they serve.

A person ordering a paneer dish may expect conventional dairy paneer. Restaurants using analogue dairy products have therefore been asked to either switch to natural dairy products or remove the relevant dishes from Zomato.

The platform has also asked restaurants to verify supplier labels and ingredient declarations.

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The issue has attracted regulatory attention too. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has emphasized appropriate identification of products made with dairy analogues, so consumers are not misled about what they are buying or eating.

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How is it different from fresh paneer? Traditional paneer is a milk-based dairy product. Milk is heated and curdled using an acidic ingredient such as lemon juice or vinegar, after which the curds are separated, pressed and set.

Fresh paneer therefore has a relatively consistent nutritional composition. Analogue paneer, by contrast, can vary depending on the ingredients and manufacturing process.

According to the Indian Food Nutrition Tables published by ICMR-NIN, fresh paneer has established nutritional values, while the composition of analogue paneer can differ according to how it is made.

Analogue products may have higher calories and fat and lower protein than conventional paneer, although the exact values depend on the formulation. Sodium levels can also vary, particularly where emulsifying salts and other processing ingredients are used.

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Why does this matter for your health? The concern is not that every analogue paneer product is automatically unsafe. Rather, replacing milk components with fats, starches and other ingredients can change the food's protein, fat, sodium and micronutrient profile.

For someone choosing paneer primarily as a protein-rich food, that difference matters.

Some analogue products may also contain several additives and processing ingredients. Whether a particular product should be considered ultra-processed depends on its complete ingredient list and the food classification being applied; the presence of additives alone does not establish that classification.

How can you identify analogue paneer? If you are buying packaged paneer, check the ingredient list and nutrition panel.

Look for:

The type and quantity of fats used

Vegetable oils or fats

Starches and plant proteins

Emulsifiers and stabilisers

Protein, saturated fat and sodium levels Texture can offer clues, but it is not a reliable substitute for reading the label. Restaurant customers have an even harder time identifying the product unless the establishment provides ingredient information.

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Who should be more cautious? People managing their sodium, saturated-fat or overall ultra-processed-food intake should pay particular attention to the product's nutrition label rather than assuming all paneer has the same nutritional value.

Children who depend on paneer as a major protein source may also benefit from choosing a product with a clear ingredient list and a favourable nutritional profile.

For most consumers, the simplest approach is to prefer fresh dairy paneer when possible, compare nutrition labels and check the ingredients before buying packaged alternatives.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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