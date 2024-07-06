Rishi Sunak's resignation speech, wife Akshata Murty' wore a dress worth ₹ 42,000. However, that's not the reason behind the meme fest.

As Rishi Sunak gave his resignation speech outside 10 Downing Street , all eyes were on Akshata Murty, his wife who wore a dress that became a topic of discussion on X.

Murty wore an Indian-label dress that cost over ₹42,000. The dress was talked about not because of its cost but because of its colour and patterns. It was a high-necked dress with all the colours of Britain’s national flag—blue, red and white stripes.

Murty wore a dress with arrows pointing down, and the bottom part of the dress was red. The internet users compared the dress to the loss of the Conservative Party in the UK elections.

The Labour Party won the UK general election against the Conservative Party on Friday, ending 14 years of Conservative government. The Labour Party crossed the 326-seat majority mark in the House of Commons.

Keir Starmer will become the UK's new PM. Outgoing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak accepted defeat after multiple cabinet members lost their seats.

Here’s what X users had to say about Murty’s dress at Sunak’s resignation speech:

Sunak’s wife wearing a dress that "represents the Tory vote in the #GeneralElection2024".

"Nice to see Mrs Sunak wearing an American flag-style dress. Getting ready to hop on the private jet for the new life in the US as planned," said another user.

Another user said Murty’s expensive dress reminded them of a “skeleton."

"Sunak: 'Yours is the only judgement that matters.' He said that to his wife when she asked what dress she should wear this morning- and look what happened," another user referred to Sunak's last speech as the Prime Minister of the UK.

Another X user thinks that it “is the stuff of a million memes."

“Even Rishi Sunak's wife's dress says you're going down!" said another user.

Akshata Murty's dress is from Ka-Sha , an Indian fashion label, according to a Telegraph report. The dress is sold by Omi Na Na, an online boutique specialising in sustainable fashion brands.

The daughter of Infosys founder Narayana Murty and Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty topped Tatler magazine’s best-dressed list for Britain in 2023.

