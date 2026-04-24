Wife kicks, punches, pulls hair; thrashes husband for 2 years, he ‘secretly’ records abuse on laptop - Video

A purported video circulating on social media shows a woman mercilessly beating a man, sparking a wave of reactions online. The disturbing clip allegedly depicts a wife assaulting her husband, who had reportedly been covertly recording the incidents of physical abuse for nearly two years. The clip has now gone viral on the internet.

The video, shared on X (formerly Twitter), shows the man wearing glasses and sitting on a chair when his wife approaches and begins pulling his hair. She is also seen punching him on the back, even as the man, in pain, pleads with her to stop. She then goes on to attack him with a bat or a similar object. “After being abused for the past two years, bro recorded these clips on his laptop. Think twice before getting married,” the caption of the now-viral video reads.

The video has triggered a flurry of reactions, with several users expressing sympathy, while others have sparked a debate on feminism.

One user wrote, “Marriage is so scary… I’m literally scared.”

Another user said, “This isn’t feminism; it’s domestic terrorism with a mangalsutra. Foreign brothers: stay far away from Indian marriages. Your life depends on it.”

A third user commented, “Where are those so-called feminists to defend this woman?”

A fourth user said, “Maybe he should have fixed the flashing light and bought her a different top.”

Another added, “Don’t blame marriage for this. Blame the abusive person. Marriage as an institution is still sacred. This kind of abuse can happen inside or outside a marriage.”

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Great samosa fight goes viral Meanwhile, a hilarious fight involving a husband and wife had gone viral last year in Uttar Pradesh. A domestic dispute turned violent after a woman allegedly thrashed her husband for failing to bring home a crispy, fried snack.

The incident had unfolded in the Puranpur area of Pilibhit, where a woman named Sangeeta had expressed her desire to eat a samosa. Despite her demand, her husband, Shivam, had returned home empty-handed on August 30, sparking an argument that quickly escalated.

When the intense quarrel refused to die down, Sangeeta had reportedly called her parents, Usha and Ramladate, to her home. Together, they had allegedly abused and assaulted both Shivam and his father, Vijay Kumar.

As tensions escalated further, Vijay Kumar, Shivam’s father and a resident of Anandpur village in Bhagwantapur, Pilibhit district, had taken the matter to the panchayat the next day.

On August 31, a panchayat had been held in the presence of former village head Awadhesh Sharma to discuss the situation and take necessary steps.

Vijay later registered a complaint with the police and demanded action, according to News18. In the FIR, the elderly man had stated that he had married his son to Sangeeta on May 22 under the jurisdiction of the Sehramau North Police Station.

He had further claimed that on August 30, his daughter-in-law had asked her husband to bring samosas. According to him, the violence had stemmed from Shivam forgetting to bring them, which had angered Sangeeta.