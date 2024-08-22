Wife must do daily chores without servants: Gold Medallist groom lists requirements for his potential bride

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada shared a WhatsApp message listing requirements for a bride, sent by a PhD groom. The criteria included being graceful, competent, and managing the household independently. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published22 Aug 2024, 05:14 PM IST
Wife must do daily chores without servants: Gold Medallist groom lists requirements for his potential bride(Pexels)

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada, known for singing in Bollywood movies like 2 States, Guru, and Hasee to Phasee, has shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp message that lists requirements for a potential bride.

While sharing the criteria, the singer mentioned that it was the “exact List Of Requirements that a Groom sent to a prospective bride who is a Medico”. “Groom is a PhD and Gold Medallist apparently,” she added.

As per the message, the ideal bride is expected to be “graceful, competent and smart” to manage household and family responsibilities. She should have a lively and energetic personality, capable of enhancing the family's lifestyle through her active involvement in areas like food, clothing and general living.

“Ideal if she is within 24 BMI,” says the message.

The requirements further says that she should be encouraged to manage household chores independently without relying on servants or outsourcing. Having a job is optional, it says.

“Her job is optional and earning is immaterial. Job can be pursued as a passion but should be below the needs of the family,” says the WhatsApp message.

“For initial seven years after marriage she may not be able to work, unless posted to Chennai, because we expect a child from this marriage and until the child goes to school the bride would be able to do justice to her job,” it adds.

Netizens react

Netizens reacted to the singer’s post. Here are some of those:

“BMI is also mentioned, interesting. I would really like to see this groom photo somehow and see where he stands,” wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter).

One user wrote, “They are entitled to have their preferences the way bride's family would be having (6 figure salary, stay separate from parents after marriage, etc etc).” In reply, Chinmayi wrote, “Yeah then dont expect a qualified doctor to be an unpaid house maid who should not use ‘mechanised’ tools for housework.”

“I kind of appreciate him, as he is clear in his mind - what he wants. There are tons of girls who like to be in this role, non-ambitions, homely and taking care of home. As we shouldn't judge independent women for their choice, we shouldn't judge ones who choose to be homemakers,” wrote another.

When some people alleged that it was a fake post, the singer said she would provide “the matrimonial profile ID” and “the website” if needed.

First Published:22 Aug 2024, 05:14 PM IST
