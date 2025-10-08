'Wife turns into snake at night, bites': UP man's bizarre complaint leaves officials shocked

A man from Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district suggested that he feels unsafe at his house and claimed that his wife "turns into a snake at night" and tries to bite him. This bizarre complaint of his created a stir online after it reportedly came to light during Samadhan Diwas (Public Grievance Day). On this day, residents raise concerning issues affecting them before the District Magistrate such as electricity, road repairs, and ration cards and seek redressal.

Hailing from Lodhsa village, located in the Mahmoodabad area, the complainant identified as Meraj said, "Sir, my wife Naseemun turns into a serpent at night and runs after me to bite me," NDTV reported.

Alleging that his wife attempted to take his life several times, he said, "My wife tortures me mentally and could kill me any night while I'm asleep." However, each time she tried to kill him, he woke up just in time to prevent the attack, Meraj said,

According to the NDTV report, the plea was submitted publicly at the district-level grievance event. Notably, officials also confirmed that the District Magistrate took cognisance of the bizarre complaint and directed the Sub-Divisional Magistrate and the police to investigate the matter.

UP police are treating the case as one potentially of mental harassment and have reportedly begun an inquiry. Meraj submitted a written application to the District Magistrate about the shocking allegation and in his complaint said that his wife had already bitten him once. He alleged that she often chased him "after turning into a serpent" at night.