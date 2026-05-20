Cockroach Janta Party takes over internet: ‘Wildest digital movement of the year’ or ‘alternative to NOTA’ — jury is out

India’s internet is buzzing over the sudden rise of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). This satirical political movement has rapidly transformed from an online joke into one of the country’s most talked-about digital movements.

Formed soon after a remark by the Chief Justice of India, Justice Surya Kant, the party has gained massive traction on social media with its unusual slogan — “Secular, Socialist, Democratic, Lazy.” Calling itself “A political front of the youth, by the youth, for the youth,” the movement has attracted lakhs of views, thousands of comments and a growing number of followers within just days of its launch.

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What appears to have caught the internet’s attention most is the blend of satire, political frustration and meme culture that defines the party’s online presence.

Also Read | Cockroach Janta Party is beyond a joke now, says founder Abhijeet Dipke

Social Media Flooded With Reactions The party’s Instagram page reportedly crossed 2 million followers, while its X account gathered nearly 67,000 followers in a matter of days. As of 20 May, the movement had also claimed over one lakh sign-ups.

Social media users across platforms have been sharing memes, debating the manifesto and discussing whether the movement reflects growing frustration among young Indians with traditional politics.

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Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan was among the prominent voices reacting to the trend. Writing on X, he said: “The Cockroach Janta Party started as a joke after the CJI’s remarks, but has received enormous support & has garnered >55,000 members in just 2 days! Shows that there millions of youth fed up with the present system & parties & want something new. We should encourage them & steer them in the right direction.”

Hotmail co-founder Sabeer Bhatia also wrote on X, “No matter how chaotic India gets, one thing unites us all - the Cockroach Janta Party. Resilient. Adaptive. Survives every government, every scam, every monsoon, every TV debate and every “historic reform.” Truly the most stable ecosystem in the nation.”

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Another X user suggested that the satirical movement could potentially become politically influential. “That's how the Cockroach Janta Party has quietly yet satirically made its entry..,And at this point of time, it wouldn’t be surprising if the CJP contested elections and won with absolute ease... [sic]”wrote the X-ter.

One viral post described the movement as the “wildest digital movement of the year.”

“The wildest digital movement of the year is here! 🪳✨ Welcome to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)—where being lazy is a bonus and being online 11 hours a day is the basic qualification,” another wrote on X.

Another user said the trend reflected deeper dissatisfaction with political systems and public institutions. “When satire begins to outpace public trust in political systems, it transcends mere humor. The rapid emergence of the “Cockroach Janta Party” highlights a generation that is transforming frustration, disillusionment, and dissent into a structured form of digital expression.”

Reddit Users Debate Whether CJP Is Serious Beyond X and Instagram, the party has also become a major discussion point on Reddit, where users debated whether the movement could eventually evolve beyond satire.

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One Reddit user wrote:

“So yesterday i came across this post on X(twitter) about a new satirical movement or political party named the cockroach janta party. The manifesto I must say was kinda funny ngl , started as joke but it has picked up some real speed and support now . Their instagram is blowing up with followers . I joined in too as a joke but now if feels like we together could turn it into something good , maybe not a political party but a movement of resistance and a platform for us , the younger generation of the country to discuss our views on topics that ACTUALLY matter . [sic].”

The same user also referred to concerns raised online regarding founder Abhijeet Dipke’s earlier association with the Aam Aadmi Party and the fact that his account is based in the US. However, the user added that Dipke had clarified those concerns during a livestream.

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Replying to the same thread, another Reddit user commented:

“We need leadership here and a genuine direction and goals. Otherwise this can genuinely go big. I hope this goes big as an alternative to NOTA.”

Another user wrote:

“We do need a new party with fresh faces in our Country but if they are serious about this, then for starters, they should start by changing the name of the party and its symbol.”

Mahua Moitra, Kirti Azad join online buzz around CJP Even political leaders have joined the online buzz around the Cockroach Janta Party, with Trinamool Congress MPs Kirti Azad and Mahua Moitra publicly expressing interest in joining the satirical outfit.

The unofficial online movement, which emerged soon after remarks made by CJI Kant during a court hearing last week, has rapidly gained traction across social media platforms.

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Reacting to the viral trend, Kirti Azad posted on X: “I would like to join the cockroach janta party. What are the qualifications required?”

The party’s social media handle responded with a humorous reply referencing Azad’s cricketing past: “Winning the 1983 World Cup is a good enough qualification. 😎”

Soon after, Moitra also joined the conversation in the comments section and wrote: “I too would like to join the CJP (besides being a card carrying member of the Anti National Party),”

Responding to her post, the CJP account wrote: “Those who rig elections and spread communal hatred are the real anti-nationals. You are the fighter democracy needs, @MahuaMoitra. Welcome to CJP!”

What Is The Cockroach Janta Party? The movement was started by Abhijeet Dipke, a 30-year-old student currently studying at Boston University.

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Dipke previously studied journalism in Pune and volunteered with the social media team of the Aam Aadmi Party between 2020 and 2022.

Despite beginning as satire, the movement’s manifesto has sparked discussion online. The party says it strongly supports protecting the Constitution and has also posted about issues, including alleged exam fraud, rechecking fees and corruption.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.