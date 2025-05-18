Will AI replace teachers? Duolingo CEO Luis von Ahn says teaching with AI is ‘more scalable’

In a wide-ranging conversation on the No Priors podcast with venture capitalist Sarah Guo, Duolingo CEO Luis von Ahn painted a bold picture of how artificial intelligence could dramatically transform global education.

“Education is going to change. It's just a lot more scalable to teach with AI than with teachers,” von Ahn was quoted as saying in the podcast by Business Insider.

While acknowledging that schools will continue to exist, von Ahn argued their primary purpose may shift from instruction to childcare and supervision. “That doesn't mean the teachers are going to go away,” he clarified. You still need people to take care of the students. I also don't think schools are going to go away because you still need childcare,” Luis von Ahn was quoted as saying.

AI’s strength lies in personalisation Von Ahn emphasised the limitations of current classroom models, where a single teacher often struggles to personalise instruction for 30 or more students. In contrast, AI can tailor content in real time. “The computer can know very precisely what you're good at and bad at — something a teacher just can't track for 30 students at once,” he explained.

He envisioned a future where classrooms are filled with students “Duolingo-ing” through customised lessons, while teachers take on more of a facilitator or mentor role.

Barriers to transformation remain Despite his optimism, von Ahn acknowledged the road to AI-driven education won’t be quick or easy. “Education is slow to change,” he said, citing government regulation, outdated systems, and cultural norms as major barriers. Still, he sees massive potential, especially in countries that urgently need scalable and cost-effective educational solutions.