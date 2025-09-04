Fawad Khan-Vaani Kapoor's rom-com ‘Aabeer Gulaal’ releasing on September 12, but there is a catch...

Fawad Khan's upcoming romantic comedy ‘Aabeer Gulaal’ is making waves online as its theatrical release date comes near. Scheduled to release worldwide in theatres on September 12, excluding India, the movie has generated significant buzz as Pakistani superstar Fawad Khan share screen space with ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’ fame Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor.

The filmmakers in a post on X stated, “When love holds on… even as distance pulls apart. The heartbreak anthem of 2025 is here. Aabeer Gulaal — in theatres worldwide (except India) on 12th Sept, 2025.

Aarti S Bagdi directorial movie was initially slated for May 9 release but its release date was shifted ahead in the wake of the 2025 Pahalgam attack and India–Pakistan diplomatic tensions followed.

Besides lead actors, the ensemble cast features Riddhi Dogra, Lisa Haydon, Farida Jalal, Soni Razdan, Parmeet Sethi, Rahul Vohra, Amrit Sandhu, Sujoy De, Dev Agrawal, Hiten Patel, Sophie Lovell Anderson, Mohammed Ibrahim hoque and Gandhar Babre.

Fawad Khan made his debut in the Bollywood film industry in 2014 with Khoobsurat where he featured opposite actor Sonam Kapoor. Known for his role in movies like "Kapoor & Sons" and “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil," Fawad Khan shot to fame in India after Pakistani television serial Humsafar and family drama Zindagi Gulzar Hai.

Aabeer Gulaal plot IMDb description states, “Two wounded souls, brought together by chance, find solace in each other's company and gradually develop a profound connection that blossoms into love.”

With a runtime of 2 hours and 15 minutes, the film will hit more than 1,000 screens across 75 countries