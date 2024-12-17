A Gurugram resident felt panic after receiving a disturbing message from their cab driver, prompting them to cancel the ride and rush home. The driver had sent a message about kidnapping, leading to a tense situation before their train departure.

In a post on Reddit, user kushpyro1 shared their experience on r/Gurgaon, describing how they booked a ride to the railway station and received a disturbing message from the Uber driver. The user wrote, "I am shivering while I am actually writing this right now. I have a train in 1 hour, and God knows if I will reach there on time."

A screengrab shared by the user on Reddit. (Photo: Reddit)

The user reportedly booked a Priority Sedan cab to Anand Vihar Terminal. After texting the driver, they put their phone in their pocket while going downstairs to bring their luggage. As the driver was about to arrive, they decided to check the OTP and opened the Uber chat, where they were shocked to find a bizarre message from the driver.

According to the Reddit post, Chandan was the assigned driver for the ride, driving a Maruti Suzuki Dzire. The user described feeling an intense panic after reading the message from the driver, who was just seconds away.

"I don't know what impulse kicked into me (4 am, barely any sleep, and panic after reading text from a guy who is literally a few seconds in front of me), but I thought to cancel the cab. When I began to cancel, he immediately canceled himself, and I ran back into the house with my luggage. I happened to take a screenshot just a moment before it was canceled," they wrote.