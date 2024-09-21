Will King Charles, Prince William snub Harry on his UK visit? Report says...

Birthday greetings from King Charles III and Prince William to Prince Harry may mask underlying tensions, as no royal meetings are planned during his UK visit. Harry, distanced from the family, is expected to stay in a London hotel rather than a royal residence.

Published21 Sep 2024, 04:02 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Harry
FILE PHOTO: Britain’s Prince Harry (REUTERS)

Birthday greetings for Prince Harry, which were once seen as an olive branch extended by King Charles III and Prince William towards the Duke of Sussex, are not suspected to be otherwise, The Daily Beast reported.

Some insiders have suggested that the outward display of goodwill conceals underlying tensions, given that no senior royals are scheduled to meet with Harry on his upcoming visit to the UK later on September 30 to attend WellChild Awards.

Prince Harry, who has become increasingly distanced from the royal family since stepping back from royal duties, is not likely to stay in any royal residence during his visit. Instead, the Duke of Sussex may stay in a central London hotel.

Earlier, Katie Nicholl, a royal correspondent for Vanity Fair, reported that Charles reached out to Prince Harry on his birthday in an attempt to get their relationship “back on track”.

“It was always the king’s intention to publicly acknowledge his son’s 40th, and I am sure that the king will have spoken to Harry on his birthday.”

‘Prince William deeply hurt’

The Daily Beast, on the possibility of a family reunion, cited Harry's old friend as saying, “Harry is not expecting the call-up from the king or William.”

The report, citing sources said that “difficult” Prince William, in particular, is not interested in meeting with his younger brother.

William remains deeply hurt by Harry's 2023 memoir ‘Spare’, which included unflattering comments about him and his wife, Kate Middleton.

A friend of William and Kate told The Daily Beast, “William’s focus is on his family right now, and he won’t be meeting up with Harry.”

It has been reported that William considers Harry's allegations to be unforgivable, especially those implying that Kate participated in racially insensitive comments regarding the children of Harry and Meghan Markle.

