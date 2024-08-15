Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle be stripped of their Royal titles? Balmoral gathering to take a call

The Royal Family will discuss Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's titles at Balmoral and consider how to proceed without the Sussexes.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published15 Aug 2024, 11:33 AM IST
Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle be stripped of their Royal titles? Balmoral gathering to take a call (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle be stripped of their Royal titles? Balmoral gathering to take a call (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

The Royal Family may reconsider Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's titles during their yearly gathering at Balmoral, according to sources who spoke the Daily Express.

This meeting is expected to address key family matters, with potential changes involving the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Although the King views the event as a “happy” occasion, Harry and Meghan will miss it due to their trip to Colombia.

"The Royal Family are meeting at Balmoral to discuss a number of different things, but one of them will be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. What people don't realise is that the Balmoral gathering isn't just a summer holiday,” The insider told the publication.

Queen Elizabeth II granted the Sussexes their titles when they married in May 2018. Harry holds the titles of Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel. He was also honoured as the Royal Victorian Order Knight Commander in 2015. Meghan’s titles include Duchess of Sussex, Countess of Dumbarton and Baroness Kilkeel.

According to the insider, the Royal Family holds planned discussions about their current situation and future readiness for the event. In 2023, they focused on paying tribute to the Queen, given that it was the King's first time leading the meeting since her passing.

However, This year, the insider added that the focus will shift to how they can move forward without the Sussexes, the publication added.

Harry-Meghan’s Colombia visit

Harry and Markle are planning a visit to Colombia on August 15. The Sussexes are under fire for their Colombia visit. Media personality Piers Morgan has questioned the visit as Harry and Meghan are no longer “real Royals”.

“Meghan and Harry aren’t real royals these days…So, what gives them the right to prance around the world pretending to be proper  royals, on quasi- official visits? There are so many things wrong about this,” he wrote in The Sun.

Morgan noted the “laughable hypocrisy” of their trip to Colombia, a country deemed dangerous by both UK and US travel advisories due to terrorism concerns. He found it inconsistent with Harry's earlier demands for Royal protection during UK visits.

MoreLess
