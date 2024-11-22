Will Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reunite with Royals this Christmas? Report says…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will celebrate Christmas at their Montecito home with their children and Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, instead of reuniting with the Royals. The couple is focused on creating a joyful celebration for their kids, despite ongoing family tensions.

Published22 Nov 2024, 01:45 PM IST
Britain's Prince William, second left, Kate, Princess of Wales, left, Britain's Prince Harry, second right, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.
Britain’s Prince William, second left, Kate, Princess of Wales, left, Britain’s Prince Harry, second right, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.(AP)

There were speculations around the reunion of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with the Royals throughout the year. With the Christmas celebration just months away, there were expectations that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would receive an invite from the Buckingham Palace for family celebrations. 

According to a report by ‘The Post’, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are likely to celebrate this year's Christmas with their kids at their at their Montecito mansion. The couple along with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will celebrate the festival with Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, reported New York Post citing Closer.

Will Prince Harry, Meghan Markle celebrate Christmas with Royals?

As the report has confirmed that the couple will remain in the US for their festival celebration, there is no chance for their reunion with the Royals, at least on December 25.

How will Prince Harry and Meghan celebrate their Christmas?

Unlike an opulent celebration or event, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are likely to celebrate Christmas at their home, reported The New York Post, citing a source. The two will make their at-home celebrations of the festival extra special for their kids with grand decorations and a party. The kids will also get to celebrate the festival with their maternal grandmother, Doria.

“Meghan’s mom Doria will join them at home in Montecito and they’ll ensure the children have a joyful day, despite not being around extended family,” the New York Post quoted an insider.

The turf between Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William, is nowhere to end despite their father, King Charles' repeated efforts. According to media reports, Prince Harry is willing to return to his family but he can't unless his wife Meghan Markle's condition hasn't been met. Markle wants an apology from Prince William and Kate Middleton. On the other hand, Prince William is in no mood to welcome his younger brother into the family either. 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven't returned to Harry's home since the royal family's 2018 gathering at Sandringham. According to the New York Times Report, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven't received a Christmas invitation from the Royals but they have been invited for the festive celebration at at Althorp House — the childhood home of his late mother, Princess Diana. But they are unlikely to visit the home because of the ongoing security woes the couple had been dealing with.

First Published:22 Nov 2024, 01:45 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsWill Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reunite with Royals this Christmas? Report says…

