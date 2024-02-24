Prince Harry's autobiography 'Spare' where he admitted to drug use may impact his future in the US, sparking a legal challenge regarding his visa status.

Prince Harry finds himself in a complex scenario today. His autobiography, "Spare," where he admitted to past drug use, could influence his future in the United States. This revelation has sparked a legal challenge regarding his visa status. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In "Spare," Harry candidly shared his experiences with drugs. These admissions, while personal, have broader implications. They might affect his desire to possibly become a US citizen.

The situation has led to a significant court hearing. It revolves around Harry's US visa application. The outcome will clarify his immigration standing.

Concerns have risen over whether Harry was truthful on his immigration documents. The American public and officials are watching closely. They want to know if he misled authorities about his past drug use.

A key issue is whether Harry chose "yes" when asked about drug use on immigration forms. If so, he would need special permission to obtain a visa. The Heritage Foundation, a conservative group, has taken interest in the case. They seek transparency regarding any special waivers Harry might have received.

The Department of Homeland Security usually requires full disclosure of drug use from those entering the US. Harry faced this requirement four years ago. Now, the question is whether his public admissions match his previous declarations.

As the court convenes in Washington on February 24, the decision will have far-reaching implications. It could impact Harry's ability to stay in the US. The case highlights the tension between personal revelations and immigration laws.

Today's ruling will determine if Harry's past actions align with his immigration claims. The outcome could either validate his status or jeopardise his future in the United States.

Book 'isn't proof' When you enter the US, the Department of Homeland Security asks if you've used drugs before. Saying "yes" might get your visa denied. But, the Joe Biden administration says people applying for a visa should have their privacy respected.

"The book isn't sworn testimony or proof" that Harry took illegal drugs, John Bardo, a lawyer for the Biden administration told the DC court. "Saying something in a book doesn't necessarily make it true," he added.

