Will Rishi Sunak work 70 hours a week? Netizens ask as Narayan Murthy's son-in-law joins Goldman Sachs

Former United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has joined his old firm Goldman Sachs as advisory role after his brief stint as member of parliament. For Sunak, this marks his first major position since resigning as the leader of the Conservative Party last year in July, reported Hindustan Times.

Announcing his appointment, David Solomon, the chief executive of Goldman Sachs, said, “I am excited to welcome Rishi back to Goldman Sachs in his new capacity as a senior adviser.”

“In his role, he will work with leaders across the firm to advise our clients globally on a range of important topics, sharing his unique perspectives and insights on the macroeconomic and geopolitical landscape,” Solomon said.

However, Sunak's return as senior advisor in Goldman Sachs was marked with jokes and memes galore. Social media users took to X and took a jibe at him asking he would work 70 hours a week, as advised by his father-in-law – Infosys founder Narayana Murthy.

As per details, Sunak is married to Akshata Murty, the daughter of Infosys billionaire Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murty.

Here are some memes: One wrote on X, "Rishi Sunak has joined Goldman Sachs to complete the quota of 70 hours of work per week.”

Another wrote, "When your father-in-law forces you to work 70hrs a week.”

“I hope he puts his 70 hours per week and not disappoint his in-laws,” commented the third.

A fourth wrote, “Will he work 70 hours a week?”

A fifth commented, “perfect time to advise him to work 70 hours a week.”

A sixth user wrote, "I am sure he will work 70 hours a week."

"I don't get it. If you're smart and wealthy, why work for Goldman Sachs instead of starting a company...?" a seventh user wrote.

A ninth user said, "Imagine running a whole country as PM just to beef up your CV for a Senior Advisor role. Elite career planning."