Will Riyan Parag be jailed? Check what Indian law says about e-cigarettes as RR captain caught vaping during IPL match

Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag is at the centre of a major controversy. He was caught on camera allegedly vaping inside the dressing room on April 28. The incident took place during RR's successful chase against the Punjab Kings in Mullanpur.

It occurred specifically during the 16th over of the run chase. The video went viral on social media and triggered widespread outrage.

Parag has already had a difficult IPL 2026 season with the bat. He has managed just 117 runs in nine matches so far. But, his on-field struggles have now been completely overshadowed by this incident.

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As of now, there is no official ban confirmed by the BCCI or IPL governing council. However, Parag is reportedly facing disciplinary action.

The IPL Code of Conduct specifically addresses conduct that brings the game into disrepute. Under Law 2.2 of the code, the match referee can issue a reprimand. A match fee, fine, or suspension is also a possible outcome. A formal decision is still pending.

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IPL stadiums and dressing rooms are designated non-smoking areas under health and safety protocols. BCCI guidelines prohibit the use of tobacco and related products in these spaces. Vaping inside the dressing room, therefore, potentially violates multiple sets of rules simultaneously.

But, the trouble doesn’t end there. It seems like Riyan Parag may be in contention for imprisonment, if found guilty.

Will Riyan Parag be jailed? The legal dimension of this controversy is significant. India banned e-cigarettes entirely under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act (PECA) in 2019.

The law covers production, manufacture, import, export, transport, sale, distribution, storage and advertisement of e-cigarettes. All such activities are punishable offences under Indian law.

First-time offenders under PECA face up to one year of imprisonment. They can also be fined up to ₹1 lakh or face both penalties together.

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Repeat offenders face up to 3 years' imprisonment and fines of up to ₹5 lakh. Even storing e-cigarettes is punishable by up to six months in jail.

“On and from the date of commencement of this Act, no person shall, directly or indirectly, —

(i) produce or manufacture or import or export or transport or sell or distribute electronic cigarettes, whether as a complete product or any part thereof; and(ii) advertise electronic cigarettes or take part in any advertisement that directly or indirectly promotes the use of electronic cigarettes,” says Section 4 of the Act.

“Whoever contravenes the provisions of section 4, shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year or with fine which may extend to one lakh rupees, or with both, and, for the second or subsequent offence, with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years and with fine which may extend to five lakh rupees,” says Section 7.

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The Union Health Ministry clarified in 2023 that personal possession also violates PECA. This applies regardless of whether the intent is commercial or personal. Vaping in public spaces additionally falls under COTPA 2003, which carries separate fines.

The Indian government banned e-cigarettes, citing serious public health concerns. Authorities highlighted the high addictiveness of nicotine as a key reason. Officials also flagged the risk of e-cigarettes acting as a gateway to traditional smoking among youth.

Long-term damage to the lungs and the cardiovascular system was also cited. It remains unclear how strictly PECA will be enforced against Parag specifically. But, the reputational and cricketing consequences are already unfolding.

Social Media Reaction Social media has reacted sharply.

“His 15-year-old teammate is more mature.. Riyan Parag is the captain of an IPL franchise and doesn't know or care about the rules,” posted a social media user.

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“What was Riyan Parag even thinking about? Under 200 cameras, and still vaping,” wrote another.

Also Read | We dropped few too many catches: RR skipper Riyan Parag

One sarcastic comment said, “RR's only problem this season was Riyan Parag, now it seems that too will be solved soon.”

“Bro is in absolute trouble. But it’s Riyan Parag… somehow he always finds a way to make it even worse,” commented one user.

“Riyan Parag is a young player, and cricket fever is extremely high in this country—millions of fans must look up to him as an ideal. But Riyan Parag is openly vaping in the dressing room, and vaping is banned in India anyway. Riyan Parag should focus on his performance, but he's busy blowing clouds of smoke,” came from another.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.