Will safety risks for kids persist on Facebook, Instagram in India? Here's what we know about Meta’s teen protections

Meta’s new protections for young Facebook and Instagram users will initially cover only Americans, Bloomberg reported. The measures form part of settlements concerning alleged safety risks to children.

Meta could pay over $18 billion in combined settlements. Its new rules will limit younger users’ daily time on both platforms. They will also restrict attempts to disable important safety settings.

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However, Meta has not announced any similar safeguards for children in India yet. The company has not provided any timetable for extending these protections here. Meta will monitor the American changes, according to a company spokesperson.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What specific safety measures will Meta implement for teens using Facebook and Instagram? ⌵ Meta will enforce daily time limits of two hours, restrict app usage from midnight to 6 a.m., mute notifications during school hours, and hide 'like' counts on posts for users aged 13 to 17. 2 Why has Meta's implementation of teen protections not extended to India yet? ⌵ Meta has not announced any specific timeline for rolling out its new safety measures for children in India, as the initial protections currently apply only to users in the United States. 3 How will parents be involved in the new safety settings on Meta's platforms? ⌵ Parents will need to supervise their teens' accounts to change or disable certain settings, such as daily time limits and night mode features, ensuring parental involvement in managing app usage. 4 What prompted the introduction of these new safety measures by Meta? ⌵ Meta's new safety measures are part of a landmark settlement totaling up to $18 billion, which addresses allegations that the company endangered children through addictive features and inadequate privacy protections. 5 Should parents be concerned about the effectiveness of Meta's new teen protections? ⌵ Yes, while the changes represent progress, critics argue that they may not sufficiently address the potential harms from social media and that the system relies heavily on parental oversight, which can vary significantly among families.

Governments worldwide are examining the possible impact of social media on children. Over two dozen countries have introduced or are considering restrictions.

Britain plans to prohibit social media use among children below 16. It has also proposed night-time restrictions for older teenagers.

British minister Pat McFadden said American children should not receive better protection.

“It’s interesting they chose to settle yesterday rather than to continue to fight this. This is a huge issue for parents in this country and governments around the world as to how to regulate this,” McFadden told the BBC.

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“We don’t want a situation where children in the US have got a higher level of protection than children here,” he added.

Meta's landmark settlement Meta reached a landmark settlement on 26 August covering 47 states and several US territories. The owner of Facebook and Instagram could pay up to $17.1 billion in penalties. It must also introduce major protections for younger users.

The states accused Meta of violating child privacy and consumer protection laws. They claimed that its platforms had used addictive features that endangered children.

Meta agreed to limit teenagers’ daily usage and restrict features linked with mental health concerns. Notifications may be stopped during school hours and at night. Teenagers will also receive prompts encouraging them to take regular breaks.

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Also Read | Instagram head Adam Mosseri begins testimony at Meta child social media addiction trial

The agreement ended a federal trial in Oakland. California, Colorado, Kentucky and New Jersey sought nearly $200 billion. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers approved the settlement.

“The focus of this case was to protect our kids: stopping notifications and alerts at night and when they are in school, encouraging them to take breaks from social media, protecting them against harmful features,” the New York Times quoted Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser as saying in a statement.

Meta separately settled similar allegations in Texas for about $1 billion. However, the company still faces lawsuits from school districts and individuals. Some cases are expected to reach trial during the coming months.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.