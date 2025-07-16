‘Will strive to meet 70-hour-a-week target’: Tejasvi Surya tells Narayana Murthy. Gets THIS reply

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya recounted a two-hour in-flight conversation with Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy on the way back to Bengaluru from Mumbai. They discussed India's future, leadership, and various sectors, while the BJP MP jokingly mentioned Murthy's 70-hour work week remark.

In a post on the social media platform X, Surya wrote, “Had an inspiring conversation with the legendary NRN (Narayana Murthy) today on the way back to Bengaluru from Mumbai.

Appreciating Murthy's achievements, Surya also noted, “NRN pioneered the Indian IT services sector, turning it into a global powerhouse. He created wealth for literally lakhs of middle class families through Infosys. From AI to manufacturing, state of our cities to upskilling our youth to ethics and leadership - it was a 2 hour masterclass learning from him.”

Surya's 70-hour work week remark Surya joked about trying to meet a 70-hour work week target, to which Murthy noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi might be the only one working 100 hours a week.

"I humorously quipped at the end of our conversation that I’ll strive to meet his 70-hour-a-week target - to which he laughed and said, “The only person I know who probably works 100 hours a week is Prime Minister Modi!” Surya stated.

70-hour work week debate Surya's humorous comment about working hours follows Narayana Murthy's past call for a 70-hour work week, which drew mixed reactions on social media. Earlier this year, Murthy clarified his position on the 70-hour work week remark, emphasising that nothing should be imposed on others.

The discussion about work-life balance was revived after an undated viral video of L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan proposing a 90-hour work week surfaced.

Social media users react Surya's post garnered several reactions on social media. Many shared humorous comments, while some emphasised that working for hours doesn't necessarily result in productivity.

One of the users wrote, “Working long hours doesn’t guarantee success or innovation. Quality over quantity matters. The focus should be on creating a balanced environment where creativity can flourish, not on glorifying overwork.”

Referring to the L&T chairman's remark, another user wrote, “Did he propose to work 90hrs yet or still stuck with 70hrs?”

Another user asked, “How many hours a day did he recommend you work for?”