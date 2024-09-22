The Coldplay concert Mumbai 2025 tickets sale will be live on Sunday after the British rock band announced their return to India for a concert after nine years. The rock band is set to perform at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on January 18 and 19 next year. Coldplay fans can book their tickets from BookMyShow on Sunday.

Will Coldplay's India tour tickets sale be a replay of what happened when Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati India Tour tickets went on sale earlier in September? Addressing the elephant in the room, ChatGPT has predicted that an average Indian could secure a ticket to the Coldplay show in India.

According to ChatGPT's analysis, the odds of securing a Coldplay India 2025 ticket is as low as 22%, shared ONDC Marketing Executive Tina Gurnaney on X (formerly Twitter).

Despite DY Patil Stadium's capacity of accommodating nearly 50,000 people, there are very few chances for Coldplay fans to secure a seat in the concert.

According to the ChatGPT analysis of Coldplay India concert ticket sale situation for today, the number of people interested in attending the Mumbai concert is likely to double from 74,000 to 1.5 lakh at BookMyShow by the weekend.

Only 1 in 3 people interested in the Coldplay Mumbai concert would be able to get ticket Based on the people interested in the concert and the availability of Coldplay concert tickets, ChatGPT predicted that only one in every three interested person would be able to buy tickets online.

After considering additional factors like fans booking from multiple accounts, corporate and VIP reservations, the possibility of getting a ticket would reduce to 22.7%, ie approximately 1 in 4.4. The availability can be further affected due to last-minute scalpers and ticket agencies.

Coldplay concert in India Coldplay previously performed in India in 2016 as part of the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai. The UK band consists of vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer and percussionist Will Champion, and manager Phil Harvey.