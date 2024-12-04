Princess Charlotte, daughter of Kate Middleton and Prince William, reveals a delightful talent for impersonations, a gift from her late great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth. This charming skill brings laughter to royal gatherings, much like the Queen did, showcasing a blend of royal legacy and youthful exuberance.

Among the various talents of the young Princess Charlotte, daughter of Kate Middleton and Prince William, including her keen sense of dance that she inherited from her late grandmother, Princess Diana, the one talent that stands out at dinner parties is what she appears to have inherited from the late Queen and her great-grandmother. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Princess Charlotte is said to be a “very talented impressionist", a trick she acquired from late Queen Elizabeth that had regularly left many royal dinner guests ‘in stitches’.

Speaking to HELLO!, Royal author Phil Dampier said much like the late Queen, Princess Charlotte regularly enjoys imitating a host of famous faces and characters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I'm told Charlotte has also inherited from the late Queen a brilliant ability to mimic prominent figures," he said adding that the skill should come in handy at Christmas when the royals gather at Sandringham to play charades.

Highlighting that Queen Elizabeth used to have her family in stitches with her impersonations of politicians, including US Presidents and former Russian leader Boris Yeltsin, the royal author shared that broadcaster Gyles Brandeth had once famously commended the Queen for her uncanny skill at imitation.

On the Right Royal Podcast, Brandeth had said that the Queen "could do regional accents from all over the country". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Princess Charlotte's talents aren't limited to her great-grandmother's cheeky antics; she's also often seen honing her footwork on the dance floor, delighting in showcasing her favorite dance moves.

Charlotte could not conceal her excitement when she and her brother Prince Louis toured the set of Strictly Come Dancing in 2023, and once more when she experienced a breathtaking performance of the ballet Swan Lake at the London Coliseum.

Charlotte has a passion for cooking, often seen preparing sweet treats with her mother, Kate. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}