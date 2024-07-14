Wimbledon 2024 | A special guest will watch Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz match tonight: Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton news: The Princess of Wales will attend the Wimbledon 2024 final on July 14, marking her second public appearance since stepping back from duties.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated14 Jul 2024, 01:52 PM IST
Kate Middleton news: Princess of Wales to attend Wimbledon 2024, Kensington Palace confirms. Serbia's Novak Djokovic will play against Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon 2024 final. The match will start at 6:30 PM (India time). (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP)
Kate Middleton news: Princess of Wales to attend Wimbledon 2024, Kensington Palace confirms. Serbia’s Novak Djokovic will play against Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon 2024 final. The match will start at 6:30 PM (India time). (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP) (ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP)

Novak Djokovic will play against Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon 2024 final. The match will start at 6:30 PM (India time). They'll have a special guest watching them.

Kate Middleton will attend the Wimbledon 2024 final on July 14, Kensington Palace has confirmed. The Princess of Wales will make her second public appearance after stepping back from public duties. After her cancer diagnosis in March, Kate made her first public appearance at Trooping the Colour on June 15.

Also Read | Kate Middleton to attend Wimbledon men’s final in rare public appearance

Djokovic aims to equal Roger Federer's record of 8 Wimbledon titles in the Open Era. Winning would also make him, at 37, the oldest champion at the All England Club. Djokovic currently has a 3-2 lead over Alcaraz in their head-to-head matches.

Alcaraz is the defending Wimbledon champion. He stunned Djokovic last year by sealing a 5-set victory on July 16, 2023.

Also Read | Too ‘goooood’ to be true: Testy Djokovic gets a Wimbledon rematch with Alcaraz

Kate earlier revealed how her cancer treatment was going on.

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well,” Kate said in a statement.

Wimbledon previously said that it hoped the Princess would attend the event. It said it was ready to wait until Sunday morning before arranging for someone else to present the trophy in case Kate could not attend the final.

Also Read | Kate Middleton news: Princess of Wales will attend Wimbledon 2024Untitled Story

Hopes were high after the Princess of Wales attended Trooping the Colour. Her attendance was confirmed by the Palace just 24 hours before the event. That was another reason why Wimbledon was ready to wait. Debbie Jevans, chair of the All England Club, mentioned to Telegraph Sport in June that Kate would be given “as much flexibility as possible” during her cancer treatment.

Kate Middleton and tennis

Prince William’s wife typically presents trophies to winners at a prestigious tennis tournament. She has loved tennis since childhood. She has missed Wimbledon only once, in 2013, due to her pregnancy with Prince George.

Also Read | Kate Middleton undergoing ‘secret’ cancer treatment in US? New claims emerge

In a 2017 interview with the BBC, she mentioned that Wimbledon significantly influenced her upbringing. Since 2016, she has been a Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club. Concerns have arisen about her attending this weekend's event due to her current battle with cancer.

The Wimbledon 2024 final match will start at 6:30 PM (India time).

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:14 Jul 2024, 01:52 PM IST
HomeNewstrendsWimbledon 2024 | A special guest will watch Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz match tonight: Kate Middleton

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

166.90
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-7.6 (-4.36%)

Tata Steel

168.70
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-0.3 (-0.18%)

Bharat Electronics

333.30
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-2.25 (-0.67%)

Wipro

560.05
03:56 PM | 12 JUL 2024
25.7 (4.81%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

KPIT Technologies

1,864.00
03:57 PM | 12 JUL 2024
154.25 (9.02%)

Inox Wind

171.90
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
13.85 (8.76%)

Zensar Technologies

768.20
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
50.45 (7.03%)

Coforge

5,950.05
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
386.65 (6.95%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,481.00218.00
    Chennai
    73,972.00-727.00
    Delhi
    74,771.00-218.00
    Kolkata
    73,972.00-218.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue