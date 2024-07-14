Kate Middleton news: The Princess of Wales will attend the Wimbledon 2024 final on July 14, marking her second public appearance since stepping back from duties.

Novak Djokovic will play against Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon 2024 final. The match will start at 6:30 PM (India time). They'll have a special guest watching them. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kate Middleton will attend the Wimbledon 2024 final on July 14, Kensington Palace has confirmed. The Princess of Wales will make her second public appearance after stepping back from public duties. After her cancer diagnosis in March, Kate made her first public appearance at Trooping the Colour on June 15.

Djokovic aims to equal Roger Federer's record of 8 Wimbledon titles in the Open Era. Winning would also make him, at 37, the oldest champion at the All England Club. Djokovic currently has a 3-2 lead over Alcaraz in their head-to-head matches. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Alcaraz is the defending Wimbledon champion. He stunned Djokovic last year by sealing a 5-set victory on July 16, 2023.

Kate earlier revealed how her cancer treatment was going on.

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well," Kate said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Wimbledon previously said that it hoped the Princess would attend the event. It said it was ready to wait until Sunday morning before arranging for someone else to present the trophy in case Kate could not attend the final.

Hopes were high after the Princess of Wales attended Trooping the Colour. Her attendance was confirmed by the Palace just 24 hours before the event. That was another reason why Wimbledon was ready to wait. Debbie Jevans, chair of the All England Club, mentioned to Telegraph Sport in June that Kate would be given “as much flexibility as possible" during her cancer treatment.

Kate Middleton and tennis Prince William’s wife typically presents trophies to winners at a prestigious tennis tournament. She has loved tennis since childhood. She has missed Wimbledon only once, in 2013, due to her pregnancy with Prince George. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a 2017 interview with the BBC, she mentioned that Wimbledon significantly influenced her upbringing. Since 2016, she has been a Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club. Concerns have arisen about her attending this weekend's event due to her current battle with cancer.

The Wimbledon 2024 final match will start at 6:30 PM (India time).

