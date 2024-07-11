Wimbledon 2024: Will Kate Middleton present trophies? Hopes are high after Princess of Wales’ public appearance

Wimbledon 2024: It is a standard practice for Kate Middleton to present the trophies. However, the Princess of Wales has been battling cancer, which has kept her away from public appearances.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
First Published11 Jul 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Wimbledon 2024: Will Kate Middleton present trophies? Hopes are high after Princess of Wales’ public appearance
Wimbledon 2024: Will Kate Middleton present trophies? Hopes are high after Princess of Wales’ public appearance(Instagram)

Wimbledon hopes that Kate Middleton can present trophies to the men's and women's singles champions. Hopes are high after the Princess of Wales recently returned to public life by attending Trooping the Colour. The Wimbledon final for women will be held on July 13, and the final for men will be held on July 14.

It is a standard practice for Prince William’s wife to present the trophies to the winners of the prestigious tennis tournament. Kate has loved the game since childhood. She has missed Wimbledon only once, in 2013, due to her pregnancy with Prince George.

Also Read | Kate Middleton undergoing ‘secret’ cancer treatment in US? New claims emerge

In a 2017 BBC interview, she mentioned that Wimbledon was a significant part of her upbringing. She has been a Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club since 2016. Kate's current battle with cancer has raised concerns about her attending this weekend’s event.

All England Club chair Debbie Jevans told Telegraph Sport in June that Kate would have "as much flexibility as possible" while undergoing cancer treatment. This may lead to delaying the decision on who will present the trophies until the morning of the finals.

Also Read | ‘Desperate’ Meghan Markle ready to reconcile with Kate Middleton

Kate made a public appearance for the first time in 2024 at Trooping the Colour after revealing in March that she was being treated for cancer. Kensington Palace has not confirmed any future engagements for her while she undergoes preventive chemotherapy.

Her attendance at Trooping the Colour, her only official Royal Family appearance of 2024, was confirmed less than 24 hours before the event.

Kate Middleton on her cancer

The Princess earlier revealed how her treatment was going on.

Also Read | Prince William ‘warned’ Harry about Meghan Markle

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well,” Kate said in a statement.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:11 Jul 2024, 10:15 AM IST
HomeNewstrendsWimbledon 2024: Will Kate Middleton present trophies? Hopes are high after Princess of Wales’ public appearance

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

173.80
11:26 AM | 11 JUL 2024
1.85 (1.08%)

Tata Steel

169.90
11:26 AM | 11 JUL 2024
1.9 (1.13%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

304.00
11:26 AM | 11 JUL 2024
3.65 (1.22%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

304.45
11:26 AM | 11 JUL 2024
6.4 (2.15%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Gujarat Pipavav Port

237.00
11:17 AM | 11 JUL 2024
17.25 (7.85%)

Sona Blw Precision Forgings

738.15
11:16 AM | 11 JUL 2024
48.85 (7.09%)

Engineers India

279.85
11:17 AM | 11 JUL 2024
17.6 (6.71%)

NMDC Steel

60.52
11:16 AM | 11 JUL 2024
2.88 (5%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue