Wimbledon 2024: It is a standard practice for Kate Middleton to present the trophies. However, the Princess of Wales has been battling cancer, which has kept her away from public appearances.

Wimbledon hopes that Kate Middleton can present trophies to the men's and women's singles champions. Hopes are high after the Princess of Wales recently returned to public life by attending Trooping the Colour. The Wimbledon final for women will be held on July 13, and the final for men will be held on July 14. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is a standard practice for Prince William’s wife to present the trophies to the winners of the prestigious tennis tournament. Kate has loved the game since childhood. She has missed Wimbledon only once, in 2013, due to her pregnancy with Prince George.

In a 2017 BBC interview, she mentioned that Wimbledon was a significant part of her upbringing. She has been a Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club since 2016. Kate's current battle with cancer has raised concerns about her attending this weekend’s event. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

All England Club chair Debbie Jevans told Telegraph Sport in June that Kate would have "as much flexibility as possible" while undergoing cancer treatment. This may lead to delaying the decision on who will present the trophies until the morning of the finals.

Kate made a public appearance for the first time in 2024 at Trooping the Colour after revealing in March that she was being treated for cancer. Kensington Palace has not confirmed any future engagements for her while she undergoes preventive chemotherapy.

Her attendance at Trooping the Colour, her only official Royal Family appearance of 2024, was confirmed less than 24 hours before the event. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kate Middleton on her cancer The Princess earlier revealed how her treatment was going on.

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well," Kate said in a statement.

