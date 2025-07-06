Wimbledon 2025: Cameron Norrie left stunned with Emma Raducanu dating question - Watch viral clip

Cameron Norrie was left shocked during a press conference after his third-round run at Wimbledon 2025. Fresh off a victory against Italy’s Mattia Bellucci in the Grand Slam, the 29-year-old British player was surprised when he was asked if he was involved with fellow tennis player Emma Raducanu, the NY Post reported. Notably, Emma Raducanu’s love life has been fodder for gossip these days, with many linking her to defending champion Carlos Alcaraz.

A video on social media captured the moment when Norrie was asked about Raducanu. “Apart from everyone here loving tennis, some of the gossip has been about who Emma Raducanu is dating. Can I ask if you’re dating her?” a reporter asked Norrie. The Briton replied, “I’m not, no. You can ask her. I don’t know.”

Emma Raducanu crashes out of Wimbledon The top-ranked British Raducanu fell to top-seed Aryna Sabalenka 7-6 (8), 6-4 in the third round. The last time Raducanu had won a Grand Slam was during the US Open in 2021. Since then, she has been struggling to perform as per expectations. She has battled wrist and ankle operations, injuries, and faced consistent changes in her coaching set-up, the BBC reported.

Rumors of Raducanu’s closeness with Carlos Alcaraz started in June when she was spotted at Queen’s Club, cheering for the Spaniard in the semifinal HSBC Championships against Roberto Bautista Agut. Alcaraz and Raducanu are set to play together in the mixed doubles at the US Open this year.

The duo’s banter-filled video for the US Open also sparked speculation. However, Raducanu has said that she and Alcaraz are “just good friends.” “I’m glad the internet is having fun and we’re providing some entertainment for everyone,” she told BBC.

As for Norrie, he has been in a long-term relationship with Louise Jacobi since 2019. He squares off against Chile’s Nicolas Jarry in the men's singles round of 16 on Sunday. Alcaraz, on the other hand, will take on Andrey Rublev of Russia on July 6. The Spanish sensation is seeking his third consecutive Wimbledon win.

FAQs What is the highest ranking of Norrie? He reached the eighth spot in the ATP rankings in 2022.

Who is Cameron Norrie's sponsor? The British tennis star has deals with K-Swiss, Rado, Maui Jim, Illuvium and Babolat, among others.