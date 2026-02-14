Winter Olympics 2026: Athletes use 10,000 condoms in just three days, Olympic village runs out of stock

Olympic village has run out of condoms just three days into the 2026 Winter Olympics, with athletes in Milan Cortina, Italy, already having used 10,000 condoms.

The Milan Cortina Olympics 2026 is scheduled to last a total of 17 days. The Olympic committee thought 10,000 condoms would suffice. However, going by the record-breaking speed at which this condom shortage has hit the Olympic village, one thing is clear – the athletes know how to keep themselves busy in between events.

According to Italian newspaper La Stampa, the Olympic Village has already run out of all the free condoms that it provided Olympic competitors. But it is the record-breaking speed at which this shortage has occurred that has grabbed the attention.

“The supplies ran out in just three days. They promised us more will arrive, but who knows when,” an athlete told the newspaper.

At least 2 condoms a day – the math of 10,000 condoms in 3 days There are around 2,900 athletes from 92 different national committees participating in 116 different events in this year’s Winter Olympics. These 2026 games do have the highest percentage of female athletes (47%) in Winter Games history.

According to the math of a Forbes report, this leaves at least 1,500 men who could need some coverage. Assuming that every Olympian with a penis was using condoms at the same rate, the news outlet said, each would have used 6.67 condoms – or a round-up of 7 condoms – in three days to bring about the shortage.

This would translate to at least two condoms per day for each penis, Forbes said.

However, for the Olympic village to replenish the 10,000 condoms, or more, for the remaining competition is a rather hard problem to solve.

Netizens react: Social media users found it hilarious and compared the Winter Olympics to a freshman's dorm.

“Winter Olympic tournament or winter sex Olympic?” a user said.

Another added, “Every Olympic Athlete Village is just the freshmen dorm lmao.”

“Did they just suddenly got extremely horny or the winter pushed them to burn some calories or it's just the valentine vibes??” asked a user.

“It’s expected. It’s Winter Olympics and it’s cold out there. Those companions are needed,” a netizen noted.

Another quipped, “Somewhere, condom companies are definitely celebrating like it’s a festival 😄 they’ll be wishing the Olympics come every year, not every four.”

“Let’s be real. You’ve got thousands of elite athletes (peak condition) in their 20s and 30s, living together in one village, after years of intense training and stress. Of course hookups are going to happen. That’s just human nature. They say it’s like a college campus,” added another user.

A few users were glad that the athletes were at least using protection. “The condom distribution is also about public health when you’ve got people from all over the world in one place.”