Winter Olympics 2026: Google Doodle today celebrates ‘sport of Curling’ – All to know about it

Ahead of the Winter Olympics 2026, Google is celebrating the lead-up to the winter sports event in Milano Cortina, which officially kicks off in just two days on February 6, via an interactive Doodle.

The Doodle, Google said, “celebrates the sport of Curling”. Its key theme is “Winter Sports”.

The theme for today's Doodle is “The Spirit of the Slopes,” and it features an animated sequence that highlights the snowy peaks of Northern Italy and the diverse sports athletes are preparing for.

The artwork includes subtle nods to Italian culture, such as regional flora and classic winter gear designs from previous Italian games.

The search engine also created an interactive mini-game for the user — a stylised, low-poly skiing and snowboarding game where you navigate through alpine gates to unlock fun facts about the host cities, Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

Google Doodle

All about the sport – curling? Curling, also known as “chess on ice,” is a team sport played by sliding polished granite stones across a rectangular sheet of ice toward a circular target called the house. It is a game of precision, where players use brushes to sweep the ice, influencing the speed and direction of the stone.

Originating in 16th-century Scotland, Curling was originally played on frozen lochs and ponds. The official medal debut of the sport, once considered a demonstration sport, was retroactively recognised in the 1924 Chamonix Games. It became a permanent fixture of the Winter Olympics in 1998.

In the 2026 Winter Olympics, Curling events are currently underway at Cortina. The Mixed Doubles preliminary round began today, February 4.

2026 Winter Olympics The 2026 Winter Olympics, officially known as Milano Cortina 2026, will officially begin this week on Friday, February 6, and will conclude on February 22.

The events of 2026 Winter Olympics are spread across Northern Italy, primarily in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, but also include venues in Valtellina, Val di Fiemme, and Anterselva.

