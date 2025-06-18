‘Wish AI was strong enough to find that uncle’ — US woman accuses man of secretly filming at Gurugram hotel

A video shared by a family of American tourists has caused widespread outrage online after it showed a man allegedly filming two women sunbathing in bikinis from his hotel room window in Gurugram.

The footage was posted on Instagram by sisters Rory and Sage, who are travelling the world with their parents. In the clip, the camera zooms in on a man holding his phone up and appearing to record the women from his window as they relax in the sun. The sisters can be seen visibly uncomfortable, while their mother begins filming the man in return.

“Someone is filming us and they are not being discreet,” she says in the video, before calling over her husband and telling him that all three of them are being filmed.

In the caption of the post, the family wrote, “If you’re a female planning on coming to India, I wouldn’t come without a bodyguard of a man. Whether you are sunbathing or fully clothed, we are finding this behaviour very common in India.”

The video quickly went viral, gaining over 9 million views and triggering an online debate about women’s safety and privacy in India, particularly for tourists.