With ₹3,796 cr net worth, this entrepreneur starts work at 7 am at 85, says there’s nothing like work-life balance'

Entrepreneurs seeking work-life balance are chasing a myth, according to US-based lifestyle mogul Martha Stewart, who believes real success requires a full-time grind. The businesswoman, who has a net worth of about $400 million ( ₹3,796 crore), said: “You can’t balance It. It doesn’t balance."

Advertisement

“There is no such thing as balance—just get that through your thick skulls,” Stewart was quoted as saying by Fortune.

Martha Stewart's daily routine The 85-year-old, who initially started a food-related business and eventually built a larger company focused on home furnishings, dismissed the idea of work-life balance. She said she arrives at the office by 7 am. The publication reported that she also expects her team to start early.

Detailing her routine, Stewart said she wakes up at 4 am and attends Pilates classes or personal training sessions before starting work at 7 am.

“This thing about balance, I don’t know who thought about that—but it just doesn’t work,” she said. “Maybe infrequently—and I’m jealous of those people—but they’re also boring.”

Advertisement

Martha Stewart on career changes and curiosity After working in modelling, stockbroking and television, Stewart prefers not to call changes in her career “pivots”. Instead, she sees them as transformations, with curiosity motivating her to explore new opportunities.

“Why be bored?” she asked. “If you even feel a moment of boredom or you can’t get up for some reason—because you don’t want to face the day—that is not good.”

Also Read | Sundar Pichai reveals how he uses AI agents to track Google’s operations

Stewart spent five months in federal prison in connection with a case involving an investigation into stock sales. Following her release in 2005, she worked to rebuild her public image.

Other prominent figures question work-life balance Other prominent figures have also questioned the idea of work-life balance. TIAA chief executive Thasunda Brown Duckett told Fortune this year that trying to manage both work and family responsibilities left her exhausted while she was working at JPMorgan Chase.

Advertisement

“Work-life balance is a lie. It never reconciles … So get rid of that,” Duckett said. She now focuses on shifting priorities according to the demands of different stages of life, rather than trying to give every responsibility equal time each day.

Former US President Barack Obama expressed a similar view during an appearance on The Pivot Podcast, as reported by Fortune in 2025.

“If you want to be excellent at anything—sports, music, business, politics—there’s going to be times of your life when you’re out of balance, where you’re just working and you’re single-minded,” he said.

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.