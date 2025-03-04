‘With a heavy heart...’: Couple with Guinness World Record for 58 hours kiss separates

Guinness World Records is often known for its weird records. One such record, which captured global attention, was set by a Thai couple in 2013 when they kissed continuously for 58 hours and 35 minutes.

The couple has now reportedly separated.

In 2016, the record was reshared by the Guinness World Record on a social media platform with a photo of the couple.

"Longest kiss? Ekkachai & Laksana Tiranarat (Thailand) kissed for 58 hrs 35 mins and 58 secs, #ValentinesDay 2013," the post had said on X.

The couple became famous and sprung into the limelight when they broke the record for the first time in 2011 with a kiss lasting 46 hours and 24 minutes. They emerged as a symbol of love and dedication.

With the record, the couple also won the grand prize of 100,000 Thai Baht (Rs. 23,465) and two diamond rings worth 100,000 Baht (Rs. 2,34,650).

They broke the record again in 2013, with a longer kiss. This was widely celebrated across the globe.

However, in a recent BBC podcast, Ekkachai said they have now separated.

“It's with a heavy heart that we share this personal change,” Ekkachai said.

The couple did not share any particular reasons for the decision but acknowledged that their journey was filled with cherished memories. The couple also said that they continue to share mutual respect for each other, despite the separation.

With this, the fans are left with a bittersweet memory of the record and the love that once captured imagination of millions.

The Guinness World Record has now replaced the longest kiss world record with the longest kissing marathon. In a post, the agency said, “We did this because the competition had become too dangerous, and some of the rules conflicted with our current, updated policies.”

