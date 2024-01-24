Scientist Michelle Francl, a professor of chemistry at Bryn Mawr College in Pennsylvania, has recently made a sensational claim that the recipe for a perfect cup of tea requires a pinch of salt and a squeeze of lemon.

Francl, in her new book, Steeped: The Chemistry of Tea has analysed research papers and old texts to know the secret of making the best tea. You get some awful cups of tea in the US. People here often use lukewarm water straight from a tap. It’s horrific," Francl told The Daily Guardian. “But even after all these years of drinking tea and researching chemistry, I learned new things about what is in my cup and how to make the very best cup of tea," she further added. The US scientist's novel ideas have sparked controversy in Britain, prompting the US Embassy to distance itself from her research. Tea is the national drink of the UK

In a statement posted on X, the US Embassy in the UK said," Today's media reports of an American Professor's recipe for the "perfect" cup of tea has landed our special bond with the United Kingdom in hot water.

Tea is the elixir of camaraderie, a sacred bond that unites our nations. We cannot stand idly by as such an outrageous proposal threatens the very foundation of our Special Relationship.

Therefore we want to ensure the good people of the UK that the unthinkable notion of adding salt to Britain's national drink is not official United States policy. And never will be

Let us unite in our steeped solidarity and show the world that when it comes to tea, we stand as one.

The US Embassy will continue to make tea in the proper way by microwaving it.

Here is how netizens reacted to the post by US embassy: