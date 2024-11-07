With Donald Trump back in White House, Prince Harry may face the music for his ‘extremely foolish’ decision

Prince Harry's past drug use admissions could jeopardize his U.S. visa status with Trump in power. Commentators express concern over Harry's openness in his memoir while Trump indicated he would hold Harry accountable for his actions, unlike the Biden administration.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated7 Nov 2024, 11:43 AM IST
With Donald Trump back in White House, Prince Harry may face the music for his ‘extremely foolish’ decision (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

With Donald Trump back in power, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could face serious challenges in the United States due to past revelations about Harry’s drug use. Harry’s admission of using psychedelic substances, including magic mushrooms at a Los Angeles party and marijuana on other occasions, has stirred concerns about his visa status.

In his memoir Spare, Harry openly discussed these experiences, a decision that Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams described as “extremely foolish”. Fitzwilliams noted that openly sharing such information was risky, particularly given Harry’s residency in the US.

Also Read | 2024 US election results pose questions for Harry-Meghan’s future

"Harry was extremely foolish to discuss his drug taking in Spare both in interviews and in the memoir, available in paperback. However, the Sussexes have kept a relatively low profile during the election, urging Americans to vote but not being explicit as to whom for," Express UK quoted Fitzwilliams as saying.

While the Sussexes have remained low-key during the recent US election, merely encouraging Americans to vote without endorsing a candidate,

Fitzwilliams speculated that Trump might not expel Harry. He suggested that, though unlikely, any visa complications could embarrassingly involve the Royal Family.

Also Read | Donald Trump can’t be US President without Kamala Harris’ approval — here’s why

"At one time, it was thought that Meghan might enter politics, but we have seen no sign of this. It is most unlikely that Trump would risk an embarrassing episode involving the Royal family by expelling Harry if it was discovered that he had not revealed his drug taking on his Visa application," Fitzwilliams added.

Donald Trump wouldn’t ‘protect’ Harry

US law generally restricts entry for those with a history of drug use, leading some to believe Prince Harry may have received special treatment. Donald Trump previously stated he wouldn’t “protect” Harry as the Biden administration allegedly did by keeping his visa application private.

Also Read | Voters with no college degrees lean towards Trump

In a February interview, Trump criticised Biden for “shielding” Harry and indicated he’d hold him accountable if given the opportunity.

“I wouldn’t protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me,” Trump told Daily Express US in February.

First Published:7 Nov 2024, 11:43 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsWith Donald Trump back in White House, Prince Harry may face the music for his ‘extremely foolish’ decision

