Mindy Kaling revealed her excitement about receiving an invitation from Meghan Markle to appear on her upcoming Netflix show. The actress shared the story during an interview at the 2025 Golden Globes.

Mindy, who became hugely popular after her show The Mindy Project, is also a celebrated screenwriter. Her original name is Vera Mindy Chokalingam. She belongs to a Tamil family that lived in West Bengal before moving to the United States.

Mindy was two months postpartum when Meghan texted her with the question, "Do you want to be in my show?"

"And when you hang out with Meghan, you know the food is going to be good. It’s just nice to have someone else cook for me. So I was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll go to Montecito, and you cook for me and go to your garden. And that’s what we did," the Mirror quoted the American actress as saying.

Meghan Markle’s Netflix show Meghan Markle recently returned to social media to promote her Netflix web series, With Love, Meghan. It promises an intimate look at her life and features appearances by friends like Mindy Kaling, Roy Choi and Alice Water.

The Duchess of Sussex showcases her cooking and homemaking skills in her eight-episode Netflix series. The trailer features her preparing British-inspired recipes like Eton mess and Victoria sponge, alongside activities like baking, cocktail-making, flower arranging and party planning.

Meghan uses high-end kitchen equipment and hosts friends in a beautiful estate with stunning gardens and interiors. Although her own home is nearby, Meghan chose the larger and more picturesque Cipolla estate to provide a visually appealing setting for the show.

Meghan Markle’s body language Body language expert Darren Stanton earlier decoded Meghan Markle’s body language and said she appeared “extremely confident".

"It almost feels through this clip that Meghan is creating her own solo career, this is the beginning of a new era for her. She comes across as extremely confident with her body language, smiling a lot," Stanton said.