The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have acquired a home in Portugal, a strategic choice reflecting their limited ties to the royal family. Located near Princess Eugenie, this residence supports their charitable endeavors and allows for future tours in Europe.

With no plan to return to Britain ever, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly bought a new home in Portugal to keep a foothold on that side of the Atlantic. This new home is not very far from the holiday pad of Princess Eugenie, who is among the very few Royals to have maintained a close relationship with the Sussexes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Harry and Meghan were evicted from their cottage in Windsor by King Charles last year.

According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have purchased a home in Alentejo, which is slightly more than an hour's drive from the coastal town of Melides, where Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank own a property. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told MailOnline that the Sussexes’ decision to make a purchase in the area “emphasizes that they still have goodwill" with a few select members of the ton.

It “makes clear that they are connected closely to part of the royal family," he added.

In an interview for ITV’s documentary Tabloids on Trial earlier this year, Prince Harry had raised concern about security in the UK, and said, “It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Therefore, their choice of base in the EU, away from Britain, does not come as a surprise, and is actually a significant one.

After Harry and Meghan stepped back from their royal duties, their relationship with the royal family has been fractured. Only one member of the family has managed to stay friendly with both sides: Princess Eugenie.

Not only will this Portugal home enable the Sussexes to conduct more tours like the ones they did in Nigeria and Colombia, but it would also serve Harry's ambition to continue his charity work in Britain. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This Portuguese home is also more than just a commercial gain for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle; Living just an hour apart, the Sussexes and Brooksbankses will likely become closer than ever. And should Archie and Lili grow up alongside August and Ernest, it might pave the way for a reunion with other members of the royal family.

“Their exile in California is far less distant," says Fitzwilliams. “The purchase of a home in Portugal means we may see a good deal of Harry, Meghan and their family… It will be fascinating to see what their plan is in the coming months."