Without an IIT tag, Indian man bags a ₹2.6 crore-a-year job at NVIDIA: 'I made it, so can you'

For aspiring engineers, cracking the entrance exam to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) - is often seen as a road to success. However, the journey of a techie from Karnataka sets itself apart from many others.

Pruthviraj P detailed his journey on the networking site LinkedIn, where he announced that he had joined NVIDIA as a Software Development Engineer – Deep Learning at the company's headquarters in Santa Clara, California.

Reflecting on his achievement, he said the journey had once seemed beyond his reach.

"Coming from a place where access to technology once felt out of reach, the path here seemed almost impossible," he wrote. “But every long night, setback, and moment of doubt only strengthened my resolve.”

Pruthviraj, who hails from Katamdevarakote hamlet in Karnataka's Chitradurga district, shared that he comes from a middle-class family and that opportunities to explore technology were limited in his area.

Instead of studying at an IIT or another top engineering institute, he completed his bachelor's degree at PES University in Bengaluru between 2016 and 2020.

After completing his bachelor's degree, Pruthviraj began his professional career with Bengaluru-based technology company Enquero. He worked there as an engineer for nearly three years, from August 2020 to July 2023, gaining industry experience before deciding to continue his studies in the United States.

In August 2023, he joined Clarkson University to pursue a Master of Science in Computer Science. During the two-year programme, he further developed his technical expertise and graduated in May 2025.

Just a few months later, he secured a role at NVIDIA, joining the company's Deep Learning division in August 2025. He is now based in Santa Clara and reportedly earns an annual salary of around ₹2.6 crore.

'Joining NVIDIA feels surreal' Sharing the milestone on LinkedIn, Pruthviraj said the opportunity meant much more than simply landing a new job.

"Joining NVIDIA feels surreal, not just for the opportunity to work on cutting-edge deep learning and AI, but to be part of something bigger, alongside some of the brightest minds in tech," he wrote.

He also offered words of encouragement to students and young professionals hoping to build careers in technology.

"To those still chasing their dreams, please don't stop. Keep learning, stay patient, and move forward one step at a time," he wrote.

He concluded with a message reflecting on his journey from a small village in Karnataka to one of the world's leading AI companies.

"What feels impossible today might just become your story tomorrow."

He signed off with a line that has since resonated with many online: "Yes, I made it to NVIDIA, and so can you."