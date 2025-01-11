Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his podcast debut on Nikhil Kamath's ‘People’ series on January 10. Towards the end, in a light-hearted moment during the podcast with Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath, the Prime Minister responded to a question about the viral 'Melodi memes' featuring him and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Kamath asked PM Sir, I must admit that pizza, which comes from Italy, is my favorite food. People frequently comment on how well-versed you are in Italy. Do you have anything to say about it? “Haven’t you seen these memes?” he asked.

“Nahi, vo toh chalta rehta hai. Main usmein apna time kharab nahi karta,” said PM Modi.

Whatever is served in any nation, I'm not a foodie. "I eat with joy," the PM declared.

When given a menu, Prime MinisterNarendra Modi revealed that he has trouble deciding what to order. "I won't be able to choose what to eat if someone hands me a menu. "I'm not into food," he declared.

Prime Minister Modi considered his three stints as the top executive of the country in the pre-recorded podcast that was made public on Friday. He talked about several tragedies, such as the Godhra train fire, to show how he attempts to distance himself from his feelings to manage challenging circumstances and get over anxieties.

Additionally, the prime minister was spotted encouraging decent people to enter politics and emphasizing that they should do so with a purpose rather than ambition.