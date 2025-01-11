Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  ‘Wo to chalta rehta hai’: PM Modi responds to viral ‘Melodi Memes’ in podcast with Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath

‘Wo to chalta rehta hai’: PM Modi responds to viral ‘Melodi Memes’ in podcast with Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath

Livemint

During a podcast, Prime Minister Modi recounted his experiences, including past tragedies, and called for principled individuals in politics. 

Nikhil Kamath hosted PM Modi for a podcast.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his podcast debut on Nikhil Kamath's ‘People’ series on January 10. Towards the end, in a light-hearted moment during the podcast with Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath, the Prime Minister responded to a question about the viral 'Melodi memes' featuring him and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Kamath asked PM Sir, I must admit that pizza, which comes from Italy, is my favorite food. People frequently comment on how well-versed you are in Italy. Do you have anything to say about it? “Haven’t you seen these memes?" he asked.

“Nahi, vo toh chalta rehta hai. Main usmein apna time kharab nahi karta," said PM Modi.

Whatever is served in any nation, I'm not a foodie. "I eat with joy," the PM declared.

When given a menu, Prime MinisterNarendra Modi revealed that he has trouble deciding what to order. "I won't be able to choose what to eat if someone hands me a menu. "I'm not into food," he declared.

Watch the exchange below:

Explore
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue