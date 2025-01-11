During a podcast, Prime Minister Modi recounted his experiences, including past tragedies, and called for principled individuals in politics.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his podcast debut on Nikhil Kamath's 'People' series on January 10. Towards the end, in a light-hearted moment during the podcast with Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath, the Prime Minister responded to a question about the viral 'Melodi memes' featuring him and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Kamath asked PM Sir, I must admit that pizza, which comes from Italy, is my favorite food. People frequently comment on how well-versed you are in Italy. Do you have anything to say about it? “Haven’t you seen these memes?" he asked.

"Nahi, vo toh chalta rehta hai. Main usmein apna time kharab nahi karta," said PM Modi.

Whatever is served in any nation, I'm not a foodie. "I eat with joy," the PM declared.

When given a menu, Prime MinisterNarendra Modi revealed that he has trouble deciding what to order. "I won't be able to choose what to eat if someone hands me a menu. "I'm not into food," he declared.