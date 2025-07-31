Mystery deepens! Woman, 20, dies with 26 iPhones glued to her during long-distance journey

In a baffling case, a 20-year-old woman in Brazil collapsed after falling ill during her bus journey in Paraná — what sparked shock was that dozens of iPhones were glued to her body, The Mirror reported. Police have launched an investigation into the matter.

Advertisement

The woman displayed symptoms of respiratory distress when the bus stopped for a break at a restaurant. Her heart stopped shortly afterward, and she stopped breathing. Paramedics tried to revive her for around 45 minutes, but she could not be saved and was pronounced dead at the scene.

While medics were assisting her, they discovered several packages -- including 26 iPhones - attached to her body.

Police confirmed that no drugs were found, although bottles of alcohol were discovered in her luggage. The woman was traveling alone from Foz do Iguaçu to São Paulo. Her identity has not been revealed.

"The Paraná Civil Police are investigating the case and awaiting the conclusion of forensic reports to clarify the cause of death. According to preliminary information, the woman, who was alone, was traveling from Foz do Iguaçu to São Paulo. The 26 cell phones that were glued to her body were seized and sent to the Federal Revenue Service," police said, according to Brazilian news outlet Globo.

Advertisement

UK Woman Dies After Dog Licks Her Wound In another bizarre incident in the UK, an 83-year-old retired woman, June Baxter, died of septic shock after a dog licked a wound on her leg, leading to a fatal infection. On June 29, Baxter injured her leg while using a commode at her home in Attleborough, Norfolk. She was alone at the time, but after her granddaughter, Caitlan Allin, arrived, her dog licked the open wound.

Medical tests later revealed the presence of Pasteurella multocida, a bacterium commonly found in about 50% of dogs' mouths. While usually harmless to dogs, it can be dangerous to humans with weakened immune systems.

Advertisement

Despite receiving medical treatment, Baxter’s condition worsened as she showed signs of sepsis. The coroner's inquest confirmed that she died on July 7. She had existing kidney, liver, and heart issues, which made her more vulnerable to infection.