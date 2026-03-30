Woman alleges harassment on Vanchinad Express: ‘What was I wearing? Kurti, bottoms and a mask’

A woman travelling alone on the Vanchinad Express from Changanacherry to Ernakulam South on Sunday, March 15, has shared an account of alleged 'harassment', raising concerns about women's safety on public transport. The woman, who goes by the name Eleena Elizebeth Kurien, shared her ordeal through an Instagram video, stating that the man seated across from her was continuously staring at her and making 'inappropriate' gestures.

In the clip, the man is seen resting his hands on his cheeks, staring at her and making gestures she described as inappropriate. “A man, around 50–60 years old, kept staring at my body continuously and behaving in a very disturbing and creepy way. I recorded this video quietly for my own safety,” she said.

She stressed that her clothing played no role in the incident. “What was I wearing? A kurti, loose bottoms, and a mask — and yet this still happened. So no, it’s not about the clothes,” she added.

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The woman stated that this was not an isolated case and that she had previously had a similar experience. "This isn’t even the first time. Months ago, an old man deliberately touched me inappropriately with his private part. I stayed silent then — but not anymore.

This time, I refuse to let it go," she said.

Calling for accountability, she wrote, "Stop harassing women. We are not your victims. We are not objects for your sick behaviour. Every woman deserves to feel safe, no matter where she is or what she wears.

I’m speaking up because this is not just my story. So many women go through this and stay silent out of fear, shame, or helplessness. That needs to change.

We are not weak. We are not helpless. And we will not stay silent anymore."

How social media users reacted? The post quickly went viral online, sparking outrage among netizens, while several also applauded her for raising her voice.

“Exposing behaviour like that is exactly what needs to happen. Great work,” one user wrote.

“Someone’s father, someone’s husband, someone’s son, someone’s favourite uncle — let this reel reach them,” commented another.