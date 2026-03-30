Woman alleges harassment on Vanchinad Express: ‘What was I wearing? Kurti, bottoms and a mask’

A woman travelling alone on the Vanchinad Express from Changanacherry to Ernakulam South on Sunday, March 15, has shared an account of alleged 'harassment', raising concerns about women's safety on public transport. The woman, who goes by the name Eleena Elizebeth Kurien, shared her ordeal through an Instagram video, stating that the man seated across from her was continuously staring at her and making 'inappropriate' gestures.

In the clip, the man is seen resting his hands on his cheeks, staring at her and making gestures she described as inappropriate. “A man, around 50–60 years old, kept staring at my body continuously and behaving in a very disturbing and creepy way. I recorded this video quietly for my own safety,” she said.

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She stressed that her clothing played no role in the incident. “What was I wearing? A kurti, loose bottoms, and a mask — and yet this still happened. So no, it’s not about the clothes,” she added.

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The woman stated that this was not an isolated case and that she had previously had a similar experience. "This isn’t even the first time. Months ago, an old man deliberately touched me inappropriately with his private part. I stayed silent then — but not anymore.

This time, I refuse to let it go," she said.

Calling for accountability, she wrote, "Stop harassing women. We are not your victims. We are not objects for your sick behaviour. Every woman deserves to feel safe, no matter where she is or what she wears.

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I’m speaking up because this is not just my story. So many women go through this and stay silent out of fear, shame, or helplessness. That needs to change.

We are not weak. We are not helpless. And we will not stay silent anymore."

How social media users reacted? The post quickly went viral online, sparking outrage among netizens, while several also applauded her for raising her voice.

“Exposing behaviour like that is exactly what needs to happen. Great work,” one user wrote.

“Someone’s father, someone’s husband, someone’s son, someone’s favourite uncle — let this reel reach them,” commented another.

“I also had a really bad experience with him, but I didn’t take any action or record proof back then. It happened during a trip from Alappuzha to Kannur a couple of months ago. It’s really good that you recorded this and posted it. I’m sure this is how he behaves all the time, and he should be punished,” shared a third user.

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About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.