Studio Ghibli style photos by Open AI's ChatGPT- that is all social media has been talking about lately, rather, the only thing. Now netizens have been engaging in funny banters with the chat bot after it refused to generate Studio Ghibli style photos for the user.

While several videos have gone viral, with netizens even hurling expletives at ChatGPT, one particular video amassed over two lakh likes.

The user called ChatGPT a “gaddar”, and accused it of "cheating."

“Nahi mera tu hi karke dega,” which loosely translates to 'you will only make it (Ghibli style photo), a woman vowed to ChatGPT, after it said it cannot churn out Studio Ghibli style images of the user.

Woman calls Chat GPT ‘gaddar’ Following the chat bot's refusal to make Studio Ghibli style images, the woman further accused ChatGPT of being a “cheater,” and “gaddar” (traitor).

Eventually when the user asserted that ChatGPT would have to create a Ghibli-style image, the chat bot replied:

“I understand that you want me to transform your image into a Ghibli-style portrait, but I do not have direct transformation capabilities.”

Chat GPT’s response

Take a look at the viral post here:

How to make Studio Ghibli style AI images using Chat GPT Here are some steps that you can follow to get your photo of the viral Japanese anime using ChatGPT:

2) Upload you preferred image or create a completely new one by providing the necessary context to ChatGPT

3) Ask the chatbot to simply ‘Ghiblify’ the image or ‘Turn this image in the theme of Studio Ghibli style’.

4) You should get the desired image after a wait of few seconds.

Here are a few Studio Ghibli style AI images we generated using Chat GPT:



Studio Ghibli style image created with Chat GPT

How to make Studio Ghibli style AI videos Apart from making Studio Ghibli style images using ChatGPT, you can now also make videos. Click to know how.

“Can y'all please chill on generating images this is insane our team needs sleep” Altman wrote in a post on X.