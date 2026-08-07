Woman arrested after ₹258 crore online order cancellations caused seller huge loss: 'Placing them satisfied my desire'

A woman in Japan's capital was apprehended for placing thousands of online orders and then cancelling them, causing the retailer massive losses. According to Japanese broadcaster Nippon TV News 24, the 32-year-old woman, identified as Mayu Yoshida, placed more than 2,000 online orders with anime publisher Shueisha using multiple fake identities before cancelling them after they had been shipped.

Between 2024 and 2025, she reportedly ordered Naruto and One Piece merchandise worth around 4.3 billion yen (about $2.7 million or nearly ₹258 crore).

Investigators said Yoshida selected cash on delivery as the payment option but never completed the purchases. In many instances, she refused to accept the parcels when they arrived, while some orders were cancelled before they were dispatched, according to Sankei Shimbun.

The repeated cancellations are believed to have cost Shueisha around 7.5 million yen (approximately $47,500), largely due to shipping and handling expenses.

'I love anime in general' During questioning, Yoshida admitted to the allegations and said the behaviour was driven by stress.

"I love anime in general, so placing these orders satisfied that desire," she told investigators.

She also said that the repeated online shopping sessions helped her deal with the pressures of everyday life.

The alleged fraud came to the attention of authorities after Shueisha reported its losses to Tokyo's Kanda Police Station in June 2025. Following an investigation, Yoshida was arrested on 4 August this year.

Delhi Police bust interstate cyber fraud syndicate Meanwhile, Delhi Police have busted an interstate cyber fraud syndicate in Delhi's South West district and arrested four accused, including a Nigerian national, for allegedly cheating a man out of ₹1.46 lakh on the pretext of a foreign parcel containing US dollars and gold, news agency ANI reported.

According to police, seven mobile phones used in the commission of the offence have been recovered during coordinated operations conducted in Delhi, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The case came to light after a complaint was received at PS Cyber, South-West District on March 31, 2026. Police said the complainant alleged that unknown persons contacted him through WhatsApp chats and phone calls while posing as residents of the United States. After gaining his confidence by establishing a personal relationship, they allegedly claimed that a parcel containing US dollars and gold had been sent to India in his name.