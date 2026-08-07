Woman arrested after ₹258 crore online order cancellations caused seller huge loss: 'Placing them satisfied my desire'

A woman in Japan's capital was apprehended for placing thousands of online orders and then cancelling them, causing the retailer massive losses. According to Japanese broadcaster Nippon TV News 24, the 32-year-old woman, identified as Mayu Yoshida, placed more than 2,000 online orders with anime publisher Shueisha using multiple fake identities before cancelling them after they had been shipped.

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Between 2024 and 2025, she reportedly ordered Naruto and One Piece merchandise worth around 4.3 billion yen (about $2.7 million or nearly ₹258 crore).

Investigators said Yoshida selected cash on delivery as the payment option but never completed the purchases. In many instances, she refused to accept the parcels when they arrived, while some orders were cancelled before they were dispatched, according to Sankei Shimbun.

The repeated cancellations are believed to have cost Shueisha around 7.5 million yen (approximately $47,500), largely due to shipping and handling expenses.

'I love anime in general' During questioning, Yoshida admitted to the allegations and said the behaviour was driven by stress.

"I love anime in general, so placing these orders satisfied that desire," she told investigators.

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She also said that the repeated online shopping sessions helped her deal with the pressures of everyday life.

The alleged fraud came to the attention of authorities after Shueisha reported its losses to Tokyo's Kanda Police Station in June 2025. Following an investigation, Yoshida was arrested on 4 August this year.

Delhi Police bust interstate cyber fraud syndicate Meanwhile, Delhi Police have busted an interstate cyber fraud syndicate in Delhi's South West district and arrested four accused, including a Nigerian national, for allegedly cheating a man out of ₹1.46 lakh on the pretext of a foreign parcel containing US dollars and gold, news agency ANI reported.

According to police, seven mobile phones used in the commission of the offence have been recovered during coordinated operations conducted in Delhi, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

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The case came to light after a complaint was received at PS Cyber, South-West District on March 31, 2026. Police said the complainant alleged that unknown persons contacted him through WhatsApp chats and phone calls while posing as residents of the United States. After gaining his confidence by establishing a personal relationship, they allegedly claimed that a parcel containing US dollars and gold had been sent to India in his name.

Police said the complainant was subsequently induced to transfer money on various pretexts, including obtaining a Money Declaration Certificate, flight ticket booking, customs clearance charges and release of the alleged seized gold. Believing the representations made by the fraudsters, he transferred ₹1.46 lakh through different UPI IDs and bank accounts.

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About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More Trends News Home Woman arrested after ₹258 crore online order cancellations caused seller huge loss: 'Placing them satisfied my desire'