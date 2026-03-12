Woman gets ₹29 lakh as workplace harassment compensation: ‘He would shout potato as soon as he walked in office’

An Irish woman has been granted £23,526 (around ₹29 lakh) in compensation by an employment tribunal after it concluded that her employer racially harassed her by repeatedly shouting “potato” at her. Reports said the director of the company where she worked used several “offensive and humiliating” remarks aimed at her Irish background.

Bernadette Hayes, who worked at the engineering firm West Leeds Civils, told the Daily Mail that the behaviour of her boss, Mick Atkins, had a severe emotional impact on her.

How did the remarks affect Hayes? Hayes said the constant taunts left her feeling “small, insecure, violated and extremely anxious”. The hostile environment made her dread going to work, and she told the outlet that the prolonged stress during those months caused panic attacks and insomnia.

“He [did] this in front of other members of staff. He would shout potato as soon as he walked in the office without having me having even spoken to him,” Hayes said. She added, “'This totally eroded my self-respect and my self esteem.”

Hayes also alleged that Atkins used the word “potato” when communicating with her on WhatsApp.

Why did she continue working despite the harassment? In her statement to the tribunal, Hayes explained that she stayed in the job because she relied on the income.

“I felt trapped, and this added to my anxiety. I used to remain quiet so as not to draw attention to myself but even this did not work,” she said.

Hayes further alleged that Atkins made other derogatory comments linked to her Irish heritage.

“He even sent 'potato' in a WhatsApp exchange. Mr Atkins further called me a gypsy/traveller due to my Irish heritage. He would constantly say that I was lusting after the travellers outside the office. I felt bullied and harassed by this,” she told the tribunal.

What did the tribunal say about the claims? During the hearing, it was noted that Hayes had once used the word “potato” herself and even sent an emoji of the vegetable while communicating with Atkins. However, the employment judge concluded that she had done so only to “fit in”.

“The claimant told Mr Atkins on a number of occasions that she did not find his comments funny. I find that the claimant did not regularly use the term ‘potato’ to describe herself. I do not accept that these conversations were, in general, 'back and forth',” the judge said.

How did the harassment affect her daily life? The tribunal heard that the incidents deeply affected Hayes’ mental well-being.

“As soon as she woke up on a working morning, she began thinking about the comments and felt nervous for what would happen that day. She didn't want to attend work but knew she needed to. She found herself delaying going into work. She often would sit in her car outside work prior to her working day trying to encourage herself to go into the building,” the judge said.

Judge Sophie Buckley added that Hayes would try to check whether Atkins was present before entering the office.

“She would wait to see who was in the carpark and hope she didn't see Mr Atkins' car. She would also check her emails to see if she could figure out if Mr Atkins would be away from the office. She felt physically sick walking into the office when Mr Atkins and Mr Smith were both there as she dreaded them mocking her.”

What compensation did she receive? According to the report, Hayes was awarded a total of £23,526. The amount includes £13,000 for “injury to feelings” and £6,014 related to loss of earnings.

How did the employer respond? Atkins dismissed the tribunal proceedings, calling them “nonsense from start to finish”.

“The potato was actually her joke, she's from Northern Ireland. But I don't want to say too much to get myself into any further trouble. The pikey [comment] was never said. It was all made up nonsense. Honestly, it's been an absolute nightmare. It actually boils my blood,” he told the outlet.

