Woman bathes pet dog in Haridwar, viral video sparks outrage: ‘Ghat par insan nahenge ya yeh?’

A controversy erupted after a woman in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar - considered one of the sacred places in Hinduism - was seen bathing her pet dog in the Ganga, drawing backlash from visitors. A video of the incident has been circulating widely on the internet. The episode, reportedly filmed at Sarvanad Ghat, showed a heated exchange between the woman and tourists.
The viral clip showed the woman dressed in black, sitting near the riverbank with her visibly soaked dog. The person recording the video was heard saying, "Argument kai baad bhi inhone kha mai nihalungi" (Even after the argument, she insisted that she make her pet bath). He further said, "Ghat par insan nahenge yaa yai nahenge" (Humans will bathe on the riverbank or them?). The person also claimed that despite repeated requests not to bathe her pet at the site, she continued and spoke “disrespectfully” to others.
A media report suggested that witnesses at the location had objected to the act, citing religious sensitivities associated with the river.
Meanwhile, last year, a foreign tourist received backlash after she took a dip in the Ganga River wearing a bikini near Lakshman Jhula in Rishikesh.
In the video, the woman was seen standing by the sacred river, dressed in a bikini and wearing a flower garland around her neck. She folded her hands in prayer, appearing to pay her respects. After placing the garland in the water, she took a dip and began swimming.
The woman was widely criticised on X after she took a holy dip with a tilak and sacred garlands while wearing a bikini. In the video, she was later seen throwing the garlands into the river.
However, some netizens also attempted to defend her actions. One user stated, “We shouldn’t do moral policing on petty topics like these. She’s wearing a proper attire for swimming or taking a bath in the river.”
Another user stated, "People used to bathe naked. It's literally written in scripture, painted in murals, and depicted in our architecture. Ancient civilizations used to be more in spirit with Naturism. Nudity wasn't frowned upon, and in fact, it was accepted. Also, Women are free to do as they wish."
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.
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