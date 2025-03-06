A woman allegedly skipped her sister's lavish destination wedding after finding out that she lied to get a loan to cover groom's family expenses. Meanwhile, the bride had asked her family, including sister, to pay for their own travel and other expenses to attend the wedding.

Sharing the whole incident with Reddit forum “Am I the A--”, the social media user mentioned her dilemma related to her younger sister Katie's big day in Dubai. Her twenty-eight-year-old sister was marrying to Chris in a lavish four-day wedding in Dubai next month.

While expressing happiness over her sister's wedding, the Reddit user explained how her sister took a $17,000 family loan to cover groom's family travel. Katie borrowed money from her family without even telling them the actual reason for taking the loan.

“6 months ago Chris and Katie came to us and asked to borrow 17k more. They stressed it would be a loan paid over time and said the venue had increased the price, Dubai law was different blah blah blah - they paid this money or they lost the lot - we believe them and I offered to loan 7k and my parents the other 10k [sic],” Reddit user wrote in the post.

“I have since found out through someone else that the 17k wasn’t for the venue - it was for Chris’ family to fly over there. They saw how much it was going to be, didn’t want to pay and refused to go [sic],” she added.

Decision to skip sister's wedding The reddit user felt that her family was not treated in fair manner in the situation and hence decided to skip the wedding. She even expressed her disappointment over the lie told by her sister for the money.

“When I asked, if you genuinely thought this was the fairest way to do it, why did you lie about what the 17k was for and say it was a venue issue? She couldn’t answer,” she added.

At the end, the Reddit user admitted that she didn't want to spoil her sister's wedding but couldn't let go the incident which disappointed her.

Social media reaction Several social media users supported the lady and justified her decision to skip her sister's wedding. Many advised her to think again on her decision to skip her sister's wedding.

“Not only are they not paying for your parents, they're having your parents pay for his? That's like a double whammy. I don't know if you should go or not. Your choice will have a long lasting impact on your relationship with your sister. Only you can decide if that is worth salvaging [sic],” commented a user.

“Good! They deserve to understand that being selfish and shady comes with consequences. [sic],” read another comment on the post.

“It was wrong of the to lie about what the loan was for. I have to ask, besides the loan, who is paying for this elaborate wedding? [sic].”