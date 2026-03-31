Woman claims ₹11,000 was deducted from salary for repeated late arrivals: 'Notice periods already feel unstable'

A working professional has triggered a social media debate after disclosing that ₹11,000 was deducted from her monthly salary due to repeated late arrivals, bringing attention to workplace attendance policies and the financial strain such penalties can place on employees who rely on a fixed income.

Posting a video on Instagram, Swathi detailed the deduction and its impact on her day-to-day finances. In the clip, she said, “My February salary came in, and ₹11,000 was deducted for late arrivals. Despite having a conversation with them where they said they would consider my situation, they still went ahead and cut the amount. ₹11,000 is not a small sum, it makes a significant difference, especially for someone who is completely dependent on their salary.”

In the caption, she further reflected on the broader implications of such deductions, particularly for individuals with no alternate source of income. She wrote, “If you’re fully dependent on your salary, this will hurt. Salary day is supposed to feel relieving, but yesterday ₹11,000 was deducted from mine. I understand that policies and attendance rules exist, but when you rely on a single income, deductions don’t feel like numbers, they feel like survival.”

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Swathi also pointed to external factors, including transport-related delays, which she said had been discussed with her employer. “There were public transport delays and conversations that seemed understanding, yet the payslip told a different story. ₹11,000 may not sound like a big amount to everyone, but for someone managing monthly expenses, responsibilities and financial commitments, it changes things,” she added.

Clarifying her intent, she noted that the post was not aimed at criticising any particular organisation. “This isn’t about revenge quitting or exposing anyone, it is simply the reality of salary deductions in private jobs in India. Notice periods already feel unstable, and salary cuts make it even heavier. If you’ve ever opened your salary message and felt anxiety instead of relief, you will understand this,” she wrote.

Here's how social media users reacted: The video has since drawn a range of responses online, with many users weighing in on the balance between workplace discipline and employee wellbeing. One user wrote, “ ₹11,000 is a huge cut for any salaried person, companies should consider genuine situations.” Another said, “Rules are rules, but there should be some flexibility when circumstances are explained.”

Several commenters highlighted wider systemic concerns. “Public transport delays are real, employers need to understand ground realities,” one remarked, while another noted, “Salary deductions like this can disturb an entire monthly budget.”

Others focused on the emotional toll such incidents can take. “Salary day should bring relief, not stress,” a user wrote. Another added, “Many people silently go through this, it is more common than we think.”